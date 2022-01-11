scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Watch: Elephant herd gets trapped in Karnataka canal, rescued by forest officials

The incident happened at the Lakshmana Tirtha river canal in the Hanagodu village under Hunsur taluk of the Mysuru district on Monday morning.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 3:15:16 pm
elephant herd stranded in canal, karnataka cancal elephant trapped, elephants struggle to climb out cavery canal, Nagarahole tiger reserve, viral videos, indian expressAfter struggling for some time, the elephants finally managed to escape the canal climbing a few steps on embankment.

What may come across as development for humans, often poses a threat to wild animals. The case in point is Monday’s incident of a herd of elephants desperately trying to get out of a canal after being chased by villagers in the Mysuru district of Karnataka.

A video of the animals struggling to climb out of the canal has now started a serious conversation online. In the video being shared widely on social media sites, five tuskers are seen slipping several times while trying to find a way out of the man-made water body.

“Linear infrastructure in elephant corridors are testing their limits. These we’re lucky to have been rescued later by Forest Department,” Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda tweeted along with the video of the struggling tuskers.

Watch the video here:

Karnataka forest officials said the incident happened at the Lakshmana Tirtha river canal in the Hanagodu village under Hunsur taluk of the Mysuru district on Monday morning.

A senior forest official told indianexpress.com the herd was trapped in the canal after villagers tried to chase it away. The elephants were unable to move out of the canal because of the water and the slippery banks added to their woes, the official said.

“The herd was chased by a group of villagers and finally got a space in the canal where the elephants managed to cross the canal,” the officer said. “The elephants were not harmed in any way,” the officer also said.

After getting out of the canal, the group managed to enter the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

Many pointed that better planning must be in place to avoid such untoward situations and help prevent rising human-wildlife conflicts in the future.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

[With inputs from ENS Bengaluru]

