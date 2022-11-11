scorecardresearch
Elephant herd gets ‘drunk’ consuming fermented water in Odisha. Forest officials beat drums to wake them up

Villagers in Keonjhar district reportedly saw the herd asleep near the place where mahua flowers were kept in water to prepare country liquor.

Elephant herd gets drunk consuming fermented water in Odisha forest, elephants, Odisha, mahua, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe herd of elephants was in deep sleep after consuming the fermented water, according to the villagers.

In a bizarre occurrence, a herd of elephants reportedly devoured fermented water that was kept in pots to prepare country liquor in Odisha. When villagers went to the forest to prepare country liquor, they found that all the pots were broken and the fermented water was missing. The herd of elephants was in deep sleep after consuming the fermented water, according to the villagers, a PTI report said.

There were as many as 24 elephants, who consumed the fermented water, and slept for hours, the report said. The villagers living near Shilipada cashew forest in Keonjhar district saw the herd of elephants, who were apparently drunk and in deep slumber, near the place where mahua flowers were kept in water in large pots for fermentation.

Also Read |Elephant pushes a hatchback car around in Assam’s Guwahati. Watch

“We went into the jungle at around 6 am to prepare mahua and found that all the pots were broken and the fermented water was missing. We also found that the elephants were sleeping. They consumed the fermented water and got drunk,” Naria Sethi, a villager, told PTI.

“That liquor was unprocessed. We tried to wake up the animals but failed. The forest department was then informed,” he added.

The forest department officials, after reaching the spot in the jungle under the Patana forest range, had to beat drums to wake the herd up. The elephants then went deep inside the forest, said Ghasiram Patra, a forest ranger.

The forest official, however, is not sure whether the elephants got drunk after consuming the fermented mahua. Perhaps they were just resting there, he said.

