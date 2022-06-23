Watch: Elephant herd crosses busy roads in Odisha

Every day more and more forested land is being encroached upon by infrastructure projects like roads and highways. This often prompts wild animals to clash with traffic, causing damage to both animals and humans.

However, these clashes can be minimised by timely intervention by authorities like the forest department. And, that was what the department in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj did.

On Wednesday, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer shared videos that showed a herd of elephants crossing across a human settlement as shocked onlookers filmed them. While sharing this video, the IFS officer wrote, “Refugees in their own land. The herd moving inside a market in Bangiriposhi Range of Mayurbhanj district.”

The videos were reportedly taken in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

A few minutes later, he shared another video that showed the herd more over to a two-way road as traffic was stopped. “Salutation to the Forest staff for doing an exceptional job in providing them safe passage,” said Nanda.

Salutation to the Forest staff for doing an exceptional job in providing them safe passage. https://t.co/SV3s5jMEHZ pic.twitter.com/XYbORZQ5ny — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 22, 2022

Many netizens praised the forest department for intervening so that the animals do not clash with the ongoing traffic, while others pointed out that the state should focus on animal-friendly infrastructure such as “wildlife bridges” that allow animals to cross roads without clashing with the traffic.

