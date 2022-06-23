scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Watch: Elephant herd crosses busy roads in Odisha

The forest department in Odisha blocked traffic so that the herd could cross the road without accident.

New Delhi
June 23, 2022
Elephant herd crossing road, elephants crossing roads odisha, forest department helps elephant herd cross road, animal bridges, elephant route, Indian expressThe videos were reportedly taken in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Every day more and more forested land is being encroached upon by infrastructure projects like roads and highways. This often prompts wild animals to clash with traffic, causing damage to both animals and humans.

However, these clashes can be minimised by timely intervention by authorities like the forest department. And, that was what the department in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj did.

ALSO READ |Forest staff helps rescue huge elephant stuck in swamp, watch the animal give its 100% too

On Wednesday, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer shared videos that showed a herd of elephants crossing across a human settlement as shocked onlookers filmed them. While sharing this video, the IFS officer wrote, “Refugees in their own land. The herd moving inside a market in Bangiriposhi Range of Mayurbhanj district.”

A few minutes later, he shared another video that showed the herd more over to a two-way road as traffic was stopped. “Salutation to the Forest staff for doing an exceptional job in providing them safe passage,” said Nanda.

Many netizens praised the forest department for intervening so that the animals do not clash with the ongoing traffic, while others pointed out that the state should focus on animal-friendly infrastructure such as “wildlife bridges” that allow animals to cross roads without clashing with the traffic.

Echoing this opinion, a Twitter user commented under one of the videos, “@nitin_gadkari @NHAI_Official we need a elephant corridor and a Link Road to connect road while animals can pass below! Would u take it as a priority and do it, elephant always follow a route if it has passed then this is its general route of travel!”.

