Video of elephant drawing water from tubewell only as much it needs wins hearts on Twitter

In the spirit of spreading awareness on water conservation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti took to Twitter to share a video of an elephant drawing water from a tubewell.

The video, which has been doing rounds on the internet, shows an elephant pumping water from a tubewell clearly meant for human use. While often images and videos of people wasting natural resources go viral, the footage showed the elephant stopping as soon as it has drawn enough water for itself.

Sharing the video, the ministry wrote, that even an elephant understands the importance of every drop of water, “Then why do we humans waste this precious gem?” The ministry further urged the people to learn from the elephant and start conserving water.

Merging the Ministries of Water Resources and Drinking Water, the government had former the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2019. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had also launched a “Sanchay Jal, Behtar Kal” campaign for water conservation.

Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey also tweeted the video saying, “Water and animals both are precious, to be conserved for own survival.”

Water and animals both are precious, to be conserved for own survival. pic.twitter.com/oU79GCJSTX — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) September 3, 2021

Netizens appreciated the elephant for being smart enough to know how much water to draw. Any called him a “genius” and even criticised humans for wasting water.

Humans though called wiser among all species had to learn lot from the species called as wild.🤔🤔 — Adv Naresh M Pathak (@advnareshpathak) September 3, 2021

Genius https://t.co/PMt1pdgzGJ — Nature Is Fucking Lit 🔥 (@natureking_wild) September 3, 2021

Amazing how they have adapted to all the destruction ,chaos perpetrated by selfish arrogant human species🙏 @DownloaderBot — Padma_SundaraRaman 🇮🇳 (@padma_sivakami) September 3, 2021

Yes we know water is precious bt in the urban areas like Delhi’s society normally u can see waste of water after set of alarm. People are so careless they don’t know what they are doing. Even when hourly rainfall then they have problems bt when they forget to switch off then. — Dolly (@Dolly67945983) September 3, 2021

Elephants are so smart. We are fortunate to have them. — S Singh (@sujansinghdangi) September 3, 2021

They know how to live their life, they are not against their nature, but they are compatible with their human life. — suraj tiwari (@SurajSurajdon53) September 3, 2021