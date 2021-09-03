scorecardresearch
Video of elephant drawing water from tubewell only as much it needs wins hearts on Twitter

Netizens appreciated the elephant for being smart enough to know how much water to draw. Any called him a 'genius' and even criticised humans for wasting water.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 3:40:54 pm
The video shows an elephant drawing water from a tubewell. As soon as the elephant has drawn enough water for itself, the animal stops and uses the water. (Twitter/Ministry of Jal Shakti)

In the spirit of spreading awareness on water conservation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti took to Twitter to share a video of an elephant drawing water from a tubewell.

The video, which has been doing rounds on the internet, shows an elephant pumping water from a tubewell clearly meant for human use. While often images and videos of people wasting natural resources go viral, the footage showed the elephant stopping as soon as it has drawn enough water for itself.

Sharing the video, the ministry wrote, that even an elephant understands the importance of every drop of water, “Then why do we humans waste this precious gem?” The ministry further urged the people to learn from the elephant and start conserving water.

Merging the Ministries of Water Resources and Drinking Water, the government had former the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2019. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had also launched a “Sanchay Jal, Behtar Kal” campaign for water conservation.

Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey also tweeted the video saying, “Water and animals both are precious, to be conserved for own survival.”

Netizens appreciated the elephant for being smart enough to know how much water to draw. Any called him a “genius” and even criticised humans for wasting water.

