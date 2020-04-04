‘Mammoth inspection’: Elephant goes for morning walk in Dehradun suburbs, video goes viral

The video, since being posted has garnered over 40,000 likes with more than 900 people retweeting it. The video, since being posted has garnered over 40,000 likes with more than 900 people retweeting it.

A video of an elephant taking a stroll in the suburbs of Dehradun has been making rounds on the internet. The video came to light when Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip on Twitter.

“Mammoth inspection. This jumbo is on a morning walk & met a few well-wishers also. Outside Dehradun. Via WhatsApp,” read the caption.

Watch the video:

Mammoth inspection. This jumbo is on a morning walk & met few well wishes also. Outside Dehradun. Via Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/XCzPBW0Hx0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 3, 2020

In the now-viral video, the elephant is seen casually walking on a well-tarred road before it is momentarily interrupted by a milkman riding his bike rider. As the milkman, unaware of the approaching tusker, comes face to face with the giant, he quickly abandons his motorbike and runs off to a safe place.

Take a look at how people reacted to the video here:

Means they dont like vehicles otherwise can co exist with humans — What Actually Happened (@wadhwadee) April 3, 2020

Wow

That moment when both it and bikewals stop is priceless — Debjani🇮🇳 (@devyanidilli) April 3, 2020

How disciplined…. he stopped seeing the motorcyclist — Shampa…. stay home…. stay safe. (@ShampaDey13) April 3, 2020

The bike rider got the scare of his life!! :D — Petrohead (@Petrohead1) April 3, 2020

Actually the bike rider didn’t had licence and rc book.. So he got scared — SACHIN KUMBHAR (@SACHIN7KUMBHAR) April 3, 2020

Wow !!! He is so beautiful 🐘 — Rashmi Joshi 🇮🇳 (@RashmijoshiRJ) April 3, 2020

Let them live in peace.. v r already a trouble to them and don’t involve them in our troubles — uknowwatimean (@iamforfun) April 3, 2020

Implementing lockdown 😊 — Aishwarya Palagummi (Socially isolated) (@APalagummi) April 3, 2020

May be reclaiming his lost territory. — Sanjay Kumar IPS (@Sanjay97odisha) April 3, 2020

Elephant is my favorite animal😍

But this looks like in residential area😛.. That’s little scary😛… — Ashwini Gokhale (@Ashugokhale) April 3, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd