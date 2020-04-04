Follow Us:
‘Mammoth inspection’: Elephant goes for morning walk in Dehradun suburbs, video goes viral

The video came to light when IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared it on his official Twitter account.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 4, 2020 10:30:13 am
The video, since being posted has garnered over 40,000 likes with more than 900 people retweeting it.

A video of an elephant taking a stroll in the suburbs of Dehradun has been making rounds on the internet. The video came to light when Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip on Twitter.

“Mammoth inspection. This jumbo is on a morning walk & met a few well-wishers also. Outside Dehradun. Via WhatsApp,” read the caption.

Watch the video:

In the now-viral video, the elephant is seen casually walking on a well-tarred road before it is momentarily interrupted by a milkman riding his bike rider. As the milkman, unaware of the approaching tusker, comes face to face with the giant, he quickly abandons his motorbike and runs off to a safe place.

Take a look at how people reacted to the video here:

