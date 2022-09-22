In a heartbreaking video, elephant seen chewing on plastic bottle

The increasing use of plastic and irresponsible waste management has led to the presence of plastic waste even in forested areas. As a result, wild animals often end up consuming plastic.

A video in which an elephant is seen eating what appears to be a plastic bag perfectly encapsulated the extent of plastic pollution.

The heartbreaking video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda Wednesday. While sharing the video, which was reportedly taken in the Nilgiri hills, Nanda wrote that even a small quantity of plastic can be harmful to wild animals like elephants as the plastic can get stuck in their alimentary canal. He urged everyone to responsibly dispose of their single-use plastic.

Only we humans create waste that nature can’t digest☹️

This video said to be from Nilgiri’s breaks my heart. Plastics can be dangerous for even such a gigantic animal. It can block the alimentary canal. Urging everyone to be responsible in safe disposal of single use plastics🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fiOsCvRPYI — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 21, 2022

Really heart breaking to see this animal eating plastic 😢 — Ashish Harjivan (@Ashishhp) September 21, 2022

Sir, everytime I’m traveling in train, witnessing that cleaning workers are dumping all the plastic bottle and wastes in the free space between two boggie which direct lead to railway track. This is causing serious issue as railway tracks are everywhere specially middle of forest — sourav (@skdraja1) September 21, 2022

We the peoples are fully responsible for this type of activity. — MANAS RANJAN PRADHAN (@MANASRANJANPR17) September 21, 2022

What prevents Forest Departments everywhere to STOP carrying plastics in any form inside the Forest Areas? There has to be complete commitment and willingness to stop this obnoxious practice. It would need strict enforcement initially but we have to . @moefcc @supriyasahuias — R R Sahay (@CRajiva) September 22, 2022

Taking any form of plastic inside the national parks should be strictly prohibited. Be it for water or anything else. Unless and untill, the offenders are penalized heavily, such people won’t take it seriously and keep on repeating it. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) September 21, 2022

Sir, we are only complaining. Why there is no strict punishment for those who litter plastic in wildlife zones ?? Why there are no sign boards warning public of strict action ??? Govt is only requesting public not to litter. Why ??? — Narendra Kumar Gahan (@Narengahan) September 21, 2022

Commenting on Nanda’s post, many netizens requested the forest department to prohibit the use of any plastic material within the forested territory. A Twitter user wrote, “Taking any form of plastic inside the national parks should be strictly prohibited. Be it for water or anything else. Unless and untill, the offenders are penalized heavily, such people won’t take it seriously and keep on repeating it.”

People also mentioned how the dumping of garbage near forest areas eventually brings plastic to wildlife. “Sir, everytime I’m traveling in train, witnessing that cleaning workers are dumping all the plastic bottle and wastes in the free space between two boggie which direct lead to railway track. This is causing serious issue as railway tracks are everywhere specially middle of forest,” remarked a Twitter user.