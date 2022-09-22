scorecardresearch
In a heartbreaking video, elephant seen chewing on plastic bottle

The video which shows an elephant eating a plastic bag was reportedly taken in the Nilgiri hills.

Elephant eats plastic, Elephant in Nilgiri hills chews on plastic, viral video elephant eats plastic bag, plastic pollution in forests, single use plastic waste disposal, indian expressEven a small quantity of plastic can be harmful to wild animals like elephants as the plastic can get stuck in their alimentary canal.

The increasing use of plastic and irresponsible waste management has led to the presence of plastic waste even in forested areas. As a result, wild animals often end up consuming plastic.

A video in which an elephant is seen eating what appears to be a plastic bag perfectly encapsulated the extent of plastic pollution.

The heartbreaking video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda Wednesday. While sharing the video, which was reportedly taken in the Nilgiri hills, Nanda wrote that even a small quantity of plastic can be harmful to wild animals like elephants as the plastic can get stuck in their alimentary canal. He urged everyone to responsibly dispose of their single-use plastic.

Commenting on Nanda’s post, many netizens requested the forest department to prohibit the use of any plastic material within the forested territory. A Twitter user wrote, “Taking any form of plastic inside the national parks should be strictly prohibited. Be it for water or anything else. Unless and untill, the offenders are penalized heavily, such people won’t take it seriously and keep on repeating it.”

People also mentioned how the dumping of garbage near forest areas eventually brings plastic to wildlife. “Sir, everytime I’m traveling in train, witnessing that cleaning workers are dumping all the plastic bottle and wastes in the free space between two boggie which direct lead to railway track. This is causing serious issue as railway tracks are everywhere specially middle of forest,” remarked a Twitter user.

