Watch: Agitated elephant charges towards Tamil Nadu bus, cracks windshield with its tusks

Not everyone can keep calm when a wild elephant stares you in the face. But a bus driver in Tamil Nadu did just that. In a video going viral, an angry tusker is seen charging towards a bus in the Nilgiris. Seeing the agitated animal, the driver tried to reverse the vehicle but the elephant inched closer. Within seconds, the animal rammed its tusks into the windshield, cracking it.

A few tense moments later, the driver leaves his seat, directing all the passengers to move towards the rear end of the bus. As they tried to stay calm, the elephant continued to hit the windshield repeatedly.

Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests) Supriya Sahu shared the video, lauding the bus driver for maintaining his composure and not letting the matter escalate. “He helped passengers move back safely,” Sahu wrote, adding, “That’s why they say a cool mind works wonders.”

Huge respect for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who kept his cool even under the terrifying hits on the bus from an agitated tusker.He helped passengers move back safely, in an incident today morning. Thats why they say a cool mind works wonders VC- by a friend pic.twitter.com/SGb3yqUWqK — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 25, 2021

According to local reports, the incident happened on Saturday when the state transport bus from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam stopped to let the animal cross the hilly stretch. Luckily, the elephant walked away eventually without damaging the vehicle too much.

Frm opposite angle..

Initially he presumed he can bypass tusker and carry on..jumbo got triggered..imho pic.twitter.com/6XcL6T1no0 — Dr.GB (@geebeeigwt) September 25, 2021

On social media, the video it ignited a serious conversation about human-animal conflict and the need for green corridors in the country.

