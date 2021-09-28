scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: Agitated elephant charges towards Tamil Nadu bus, cracks windshield with its tusks

State Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests) Supriya Sahu shared the video, lauding the bus driver for maintaining his composure and not letting the matter escalate

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 6:40:21 pm
elephant attack bus, tamil nadu elephant bus attack, elephant break nilgiri bus, kotagiri bus tuskar attack, elephant bus attack video, indian expressLuckily, the elephant walked away from the scene after sometime without inflicting any more damage.

Not everyone can keep calm when a wild elephant stares you in the face. But a bus driver in Tamil Nadu did just that. In a video going viral, an angry tusker is seen charging towards a bus in the Nilgiris. Seeing the agitated animal, the driver tried to reverse the vehicle but the elephant inched closer. Within seconds, the animal rammed its tusks into the windshield, cracking it.

A few tense moments later, the driver leaves his seat, directing all the passengers to move towards the rear end of the bus. As they tried to stay calm, the elephant continued to hit the windshield repeatedly.

Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests) Supriya Sahu shared the video, lauding the bus driver for maintaining his composure and not letting the matter escalate. “He helped passengers move back safely,” Sahu wrote, adding, “That’s why they say a cool mind works wonders.”

According to local reports, the incident happened on Saturday when the state transport bus from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam stopped to let the animal cross the hilly stretch. Luckily, the elephant walked away eventually without damaging the vehicle too much.

On social media, the video it ignited a serious conversation about human-animal conflict and the need for green corridors in the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement