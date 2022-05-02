scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Elephant charges at a bus full of safari-goers. Watch video to know what happened

The clip shows the elephant furiously running towards the bus and the driver moving the bus backwards as passengers are heard screaming.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2022 3:05:03 pm
elephant runs towards bus, elephant videos, elephant running, elephant, indian expressWhile some users appreciated the driver for acting promptly and averting a tragedy, some others raised concerns over human-animal conflict.

Indian Forest Service officer Surender Mehra has shared a video of a wild elephant charging toward a vehicle full of safari-goers and highlighted the need to follow rules in areas frequented by animals.

The clip shows the elephant furiously running towards the bus and the driver moving the bus backwards as passengers are heard screaming. After the bus moves back, the elephant calms down and turns towards the right side.

“Always be cautious and keep a safe distance from #WildAnimals, especially in #elephant area…Even if you are in a closed vehicle..” read the caption of the video.

The clip shared on Sunday has garnered more than 15,000 views so far. While some users appreciated the driver for acting promptly and averting a tragedy, some others raised concerns over human-animal conflict.

Watch the video here:

“Great job under pressure (Life-threatening) from the Driver. He is the Real #HeavyDriver,” wrote a user. “I think they lost trust in humans Sir. Not able to understand our motto. That’s a Self Defence,” wrote another user.

A video showing a wild elephant charging toward a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus did rounds on social media in April this year. The wild elephant charged at the windshield and cracked it a bit. After the elephant retracted, the driver accelerated and moved towards safety.

