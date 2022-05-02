Elephant charges at a bus full of safari-goers. Watch video to know what happened

Indian Forest Service officer Surender Mehra has shared a video of a wild elephant charging toward a vehicle full of safari-goers and highlighted the need to follow rules in areas frequented by animals.

The clip shows the elephant furiously running towards the bus and the driver moving the bus backwards as passengers are heard screaming. After the bus moves back, the elephant calms down and turns towards the right side.

“Always be cautious and keep a safe distance from #WildAnimals, especially in #elephant area…Even if you are in a closed vehicle..” read the caption of the video.

The clip shared on Sunday has garnered more than 15,000 views so far. While some users appreciated the driver for acting promptly and averting a tragedy, some others raised concerns over human-animal conflict.

Watch the video here:

Always be cautious and keep a safe distance from #WildAnimals , especially in #elephant area..🐘

Even if you are in a closed vehicle..@susantananda3 @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/ghjpYm26Ak — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) May 1, 2022

“Great job under pressure (Life-threatening) from the Driver. He is the Real #HeavyDriver,” wrote a user. “I think they lost trust in humans Sir. Not able to understand our motto. That’s a Self Defence,” wrote another user.

Elephant is super pissed on humans for troubling them in every possible way — Ram_eco_hiker_runner (@RM_Says) May 2, 2022

I think they lost trust in humans Sir. Not able to understand our motto. That's a Self Defence. — Malakpet Diaries – Stay Safe & Wear Mask (@MalakpetD) May 2, 2022

Great job under pressure (Life threatening) from the Driver. He is the Real #HeavyDriver https://t.co/5ZWTdFIuNx — Sudhanshu (@sudhanshu_59) May 2, 2022

A video showing a wild elephant charging toward a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus did rounds on social media in April this year. The wild elephant charged at the windshield and cracked it a bit. After the elephant retracted, the driver accelerated and moved towards safety.