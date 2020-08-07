Watch: Body of elephant being washed away by floodwaters in Kerala

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains for the last three days, bringing normal life to a halt. (Picture credit: Twitter/Shaju Philip) Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains for the last three days, bringing normal life to a halt. (Picture credit: Twitter/Shaju Philip)

As heavy rains hit Kerala, a video emerged of the body of an elephant being washed away by floodwaters the Periyar River on Thursday.

According to news agency ANI, the carcass reached Ernakulam district‘s Neriamangalam on Thursday evening and was three-days-old.

Watch the video here (Trigger warning)

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert in Idukki, Wayanad and Malappuram districts, a warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

The weather agency also issued an orange alert for most other parts of the state, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, till Sunday, August 9.

