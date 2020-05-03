Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
COVID19

Video of baby elephant gets a shower bath goes viral

The viral video shows an elephant calf having the time of its life as a man sprinkles water on the animal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2020 2:44:43 pm
Elephant playing with water, Elephant videos, baby elephant playing with water, Viral videos, Trending news, Indian Express news. The adorable video came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared it on his Twitter feed.

A video of an adorable baby elephant enjoying a shower bath has gone viral on Twitter. The video came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared it on his Twitter feed.

“Elephants love water but the calves love it more. Cool cool baby,” Nanda wrote as the caption for the video.

Check out the video here:

In the undated video, the calf runs around, having a good time as a man sprays water using a pipe. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 3000 likes with more than 600 people retweeting it.

Take a look at some of the comments on the video here:

Recently, another video of an elephant playing with water sprinkler had gone viral.

