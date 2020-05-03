Video of baby elephant gets a shower bath goes viral

The adorable video came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared it on his Twitter feed. The adorable video came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared it on his Twitter feed.

A video of an adorable baby elephant enjoying a shower bath has gone viral on Twitter. The video came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared it on his Twitter feed.

“Elephants love water but the calves love it more. Cool cool baby,” Nanda wrote as the caption for the video.

Check out the video here:

Elephants love water,

But the calves love it more💕 Cool cool baby👌 pic.twitter.com/DSAaWd88Be — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 1, 2020

In the undated video, the calf runs around, having a good time as a man sprays water using a pipe. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 3000 likes with more than 600 people retweeting it.

Take a look at some of the comments on the video here:

So v sweet……compassion for animals is highly admirable….keep up the gud work — preeti (@drpreeti688) May 2, 2020

So cute — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) May 1, 2020

Lovin it — Kunal kumar (@Kunalkkunwar) May 1, 2020

Cool cool baby😍 — Sravani (@sravani950570) May 1, 2020

Soooooooooooo cute sir🤩 — Nithya Venkatesh (@NithyaVenkate16) May 1, 2020

Hahaha ! He is having so much fun, the li’l big guy — Prashanth S (@Prashanths05) May 2, 2020

so beautiful .👌 — flymingo (@flymingo3) May 2, 2020

Amazing — Srinivasan (@srinibalaji2000) May 2, 2020

Recently, another video of an elephant playing with water sprinkler had gone viral.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd