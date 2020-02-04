Watch: Locals, forest officials rescue elephant calf trapped between boulders in Assam

The elephant calf was pulled out safely after almost an hour. The elephant calf was pulled out safely after almost an hour.

Forest officials and local residents in Assam’s Morigaon district came together to rescue an elephant calf after it got trapped between two boulders. The rescue was successfully carried out despite the calf’s mother attempting to chase people away.

According to reports, some villagers found the calf that was trapped between the huge rocks and immediately informed the Forest Department.

Officials rushed to the Sonakuchi hills area near Jagiroad in central Assam, and rescuers were seen pulling the calf after securing it with a rope.

However, while people were trying to rescue the calf, its mother charged at them. One of the villagers was injured after falling into a ditch while being chased by the elephant. The video also showed forest officials and villagers running after being chased. In the end, the calf was extricated and was found to be unhurt.

Watch the video here:

Recently, an elephant calf fell into a well in Jharkhand and forest officials used the Archimedes principle to rescue it.

