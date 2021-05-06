scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Most read

Watch: Elephant calf rescued after falling into a 30-feet deep well in Jharkhand

In a rescue mission that lasted over eight hours, the officials had to demolish a part of the wall, to bring the elephant calf to safety.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2021 5:37:16 pm
Elephant calf rescued from 30 feet deep well, Jharkhand, Elephant calf rescue video, Elephant videos, Jharkhand elephant rescue, Viral video, Indian express news, Trending newsMany, who came across the post, lauded the officials for their timely intervention.

An elephant calf that accidentally fell into a 30-feet deep well in Jharkhand was rescued by forest officials. Pictures and videos of the rescue mission are now making rounds of the internet.

According to reports, the incident happened on May 2 when a herd of elephants were passing along Nimatand village at night and the calf slipped and fell into the well.

It was the locals who spotted the calf the next morning and alerted the forest officials. They soon responded and reached the spot with several excavators.

Take a look here:

In a rescue mission that lasted over eight hours, the officials had to demolish a part of the wall, to bring the calf to safety.

Sharing several pictures of the rescue operation on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kasvan wrote, ”Such a heartwarming picture. This elephant calf fell in an open well in a village in Jharkhand. After 8 hours of rescue operation by forest department the calf has been rescued”.

Many, who came across the post, lauded the officials for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x