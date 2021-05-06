Watch: Elephant calf rescued after falling into a 30-feet deep well in Jharkhand

Many, who came across the post, lauded the officials for their timely intervention.

An elephant calf that accidentally fell into a 30-feet deep well in Jharkhand was rescued by forest officials. Pictures and videos of the rescue mission are now making rounds of the internet.

According to reports, the incident happened on May 2 when a herd of elephants were passing along Nimatand village at night and the calf slipped and fell into the well.

It was the locals who spotted the calf the next morning and alerted the forest officials. They soon responded and reached the spot with several excavators.

Take a look here:

Such a heard warming picture. This elephant calf fell in an open well in a village in Jharkhand. After 8 hours of rescue operation by forest department the calf has been rescued. @Shashik48976916 pic.twitter.com/X0mLaa3x55 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 4, 2021

In a rescue mission that lasted over eight hours, the officials had to demolish a part of the wall, to bring the calf to safety.

Sharing several pictures of the rescue operation on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kasvan wrote, ”Such a heartwarming picture. This elephant calf fell in an open well in a village in Jharkhand. After 8 hours of rescue operation by forest department the calf has been rescued”.

Many, who came across the post, lauded the officials for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

My thanks to all those who made it happen🙏🙏 — Dr Santosh Tiwari (@DrSantoshTiwar7) May 4, 2021

Oh! The adorable little one❤️❤️💕💕 — Mitra Joshi (@mitrajo) May 4, 2021

Superb work Sir.

Hats off to the team — sameer parve (@SameerParve) May 4, 2021

👍👍well done forest department. — Parveen (@InsprParveen) May 4, 2021

He is soo cute…thanks for saving him 🙏❤❤ — shubham (@shubhamkhanna2) May 4, 2021

Great work sir 💕 — Thiru Bejjanki (@thirukoti311) May 4, 2021

Pure love this baby is! — 🙋♀ (@pallasha) May 4, 2021

So heartwarming ❤️

Kudos to the rescue team👏🙏 — Saurabh Pandey (@saurabh_pdy) May 4, 2021