scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd

The elephant calf, separated from the herd, was found alone in an agriculture field.

Elephant calf rescued and reunited with herd, Forest department reunited lost baby elephant with herd, Baby elephant united with herd, video lost baby elephant meets herd, Indian express

Animal rescue videos are always heart-warming to watch. Like this video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan about the rescue of an elephant calf. In a series of tweets, Kaswan explained that at 8 am on Thursday morning his team was informed about an elephant calf who was found alone in an agriculture field. It appeared that the calf was separated from the herd.

Fortunately, the forest department took the calf under their care. They fed the young animal and cleaned it from dung and dirt. After conducting a medical check-up on the calf, the forest department workers took it five kilometres away, near a jungle where an elephant herd was spotted. The elephant was then reunited with its herd.

ALSO READ |‘Its Z+++’: Watch how this elephant herd protects a newborn baby
 

In a video posted by Kaswan, it is seen that the calf is moving toward the group of elephants before they all move back into the wilderness. In a tweet, the IFS officer mentioned that they will be tracking the elephant herd for a few days.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 12,000 views.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

Netizens widely appreciated this rescue of the elephant calf by the forest department. Commenting on Kaswan’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “This is fantastic work. Kudos to your team and you. You guys make our country so proud. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:30:33 pm
Next Story

OPS calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, EPS says he is power-hungry

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement