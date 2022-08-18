IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd

Animal rescue videos are always heart-warming to watch. Like this video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan about the rescue of an elephant calf. In a series of tweets, Kaswan explained that at 8 am on Thursday morning his team was informed about an elephant calf who was found alone in an agriculture field. It appeared that the calf was separated from the herd.
Fortunately, the forest department took the calf under their care. They fed the young animal and cleaned it from dung and dirt. After conducting a medical check-up on the calf, the forest department workers took it five kilometres away, near a jungle where an elephant herd was spotted. The elephant was then reunited with its herd.
In a video posted by Kaswan, it is seen that the calf is moving toward the group of elephants before they all move back into the wilderness. In a tweet, the IFS officer mentioned that they will be tracking the elephant herd for a few days.
Taken 5 kms to the location where herd was present. To satisfaction of all herd came and took the calf in family and just vanished. By evening all went well.
Family will be tracked for next few days.
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 18, 2022
This is what satisfaction looks like. From finding a calf at morning 8 AM to making it survive. Then by evening taking it 5 kms to see getting back in the herd. Team ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ZRiCuxsTMO
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 18, 2022
This is fantastic work. Kudos to your team and you. You guys make our country so proud. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Centre for Research on Animal Rights (@CRARIndia) August 18, 2022
Dedication is the pre requisite for such commendable jobs…..
Hats off to you and your team sir..❤️
— RaFiq_Bashir (@RafiqBashir_) August 18, 2022
Nearest herd in the area. Circumstantial evidences. Movement and direction of herd.
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 18, 2022
Superb work, Parveen!! Hats off to you and your team!
— Kaushal Kumbhat (@kkumbhat) August 18, 2022
All in a day’s work!!!
— Raghu Bhannik (@Rk4Bh) August 18, 2022
A beautiful story. All’s well that ends well.
— Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) August 18, 2022
Since being posted, the video has received more than 12,000 views.
Netizens widely appreciated this rescue of the elephant calf by the forest department. Commenting on Kaswan’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “This is fantastic work. Kudos to your team and you. You guys make our country so proud. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”.
