Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19

Video of elephant calf struggling to cross road barrier goes viral, prompts discussion on wildlife-friendly projects

The video captured by a truck driver from Gudalur - Nilambur road near Nilambur corridor shows an adult tusker helping out its calf as it struggled to cross the barrier.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2020 8:40:05 pm
Elephant, Nilambur, Kerala, Mitigation measures, wildlife mitigation, animal crossing, elephant crossing roads, elephant calf crossing roads, Trending news, Indian Express news. The video prompted discussion on the importance of wildlife-friendly projects and suitable mitigation measures. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Parveen Kaswan)

A video of an elephant calf struggling to cross over a barrier on the road is making rounds on the internet, highlighting the need for better wildlife mitigation measures.

The video captured by a truck driver from Gudalur – Nilambur road near the Nilambur corridor shows an adult tusker helping out its calf as it struggled to cross the barrier.

Watch the video here:

Many came across the video, including Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and the footage prompted a discussion on the importance of wildlife-friendly projects and suitable mitigation measures.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the uninitiated, mitigation measures are steps taken to reduce the adverse effect of an infrastructural project on the environment. It includes restoration, compensation, replacement etc.

