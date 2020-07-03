Video of elephant calf struggling to cross road barrier goes viral, prompts discussion on wildlife-friendly projects

The video prompted discussion on the importance of wildlife-friendly projects and suitable mitigation measures. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Parveen Kaswan) The video prompted discussion on the importance of wildlife-friendly projects and suitable mitigation measures. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Parveen Kaswan)

A video of an elephant calf struggling to cross over a barrier on the road is making rounds on the internet, highlighting the need for better wildlife mitigation measures.

The video captured by a truck driver from Gudalur – Nilambur road near the Nilambur corridor shows an adult tusker helping out its calf as it struggled to cross the barrier.

Watch the video here:

This is one more Heart Wrenching video Elephants are crossing Gudalur – Nilambur road near Nilambur corridor. Video was taken by a lorry driver@PMOIndia @moefcc your little effort by creating underpass can help them. @susantananda3 @dipika_bajpai @ParveenKaswan#wildlense pic.twitter.com/EubnS9XXMW — WildLense® (@WildLense_India) July 3, 2020

Many came across the video, including Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and the footage prompted a discussion on the importance of wildlife-friendly projects and suitable mitigation measures.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A video from Kerala (shared on WhatsApp) that shows why our infrastructure should be constructed with utmost thought and concern for wildlife. Appreciate the kindness of the truck drivers who waited till the elephants passed and didn’t add more to their anxiety. pic.twitter.com/BBGyh6ts68 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 3, 2020

There must be elephant pass built in all elephant area particularly on path they travel. — Amit Sharan (@amit302) July 3, 2020

Why they do this kind of construction in the region where wild life travel …don’t they do any prior research before making roads in wild life areas — Rajeshwari M (@im_RajiMurugan) July 3, 2020

It must be made compulsory to have passage for wild life through the highways as is being done in many western countries. — madhyam pratipada (@tewari_123) July 3, 2020

We human beings are selfish. We have moulded the world for our benefit without caring for others . — shamendra anand sahu (@shamendraanands) July 3, 2020

This melts heart.. the baby must be feeling so helpless!! — Prasad (@prasadhendre) July 3, 2020

We can prevent this by putting a doorway in these tiny walls every few kilometers! — Utkarsh Tiwari (@Utkarshdotwav) July 3, 2020

Here is the complete video of the incident. Look at the struggle of that small #elephants & family. The reason why we need mitigation measures for such infrastructure. Filmed by lorry driver. @WildLense_India pic.twitter.com/9WtrIOoTbq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 3, 2020

It’s high time our administration drafts more policies keeping the environment in mind.. — Raghavan JV (@IamRagbon) July 3, 2020

@nitin_gadkari Sir please make your highways friendly for all 🙏🏻 — Suo motu (@suo_motu) July 3, 2020

What an unnecessary struggle they had to go through just because of us… animals got the worst of human development 😪 we won’t be forgiven by almighty i m sure — Pallavi Sharma (@Pallavi_3) July 3, 2020

For the uninitiated, mitigation measures are steps taken to reduce the adverse effect of an infrastructural project on the environment. It includes restoration, compensation, replacement etc.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd