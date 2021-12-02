Elephant attacks safari truck, terrifying video goes viral

Chilling video of an elephant attacking a safari truck is going viral on social media. People sitting in the truck, a group of EcoTraining instructors and trainees, can be seen running away in fear as the animal rushes towards them. The video is reportedly from the Selati Game Reserve in Limpopo.

The safari was going as per plan when the truck came across a breeding herd of elephants. One of the pachyderms attacked the vehicle and the guides on the truck can be seen gesturing for the people in the truck to flee even as one person shouted, “Get out”. Some even dropped their belongings as they ran. The elephant attacked the vehicle with it trunk and pushed it to one side.

The video posted on November 30 has garnered over 1,000 views so far. “Too much intrusion will take your life in Wilderness. However, wild animals keeps on forgiving us since long. #responsible_tourism specially wildlife tourism should be educational rather recreational,” read the caption.

“Elephant is the most powerful creature on land. The mighty animal should be respected a little, but human greed is huge, perhaps even more than this giant creature,” commented a Twitter user.