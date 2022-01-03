Elephant and its calf barge into police station in Kerala, damage entrance. Watch

In the video, 'Satheerthyo', a dialogue by late actor Mani from movie Kuberan can be heard.

Parambikulam police station in Palakkad district of Kerala received two unusual visitors recently, leaving some destruction in their wake. The Kerala Police shared the video as an elephant and its calf came knocking on the door of the police station on Twitter, and played it to famous songs and dialogues from films.

A pachyderm with its calf paid a visit to the police station, creating quite the buzz on social media. According to reports, they stood in front of the iron grill fixed at the station’s portico, and banged it heavily, damaging it. In the edited video shared online, ‘Satheerthyo’, late actor Mani’s dialogue in the movie Kuberan can be heard, juxtaposed with the damaged entrance of the police station. There is also a glimpse of minor damages on the floor.

The tune in the Manichithrathazhu movie is then heard. In the video, the pachyderm hits the entrance with its trunk. Quite funnily, another movie dialogue asking the elephant’s name can be heard. Reply seems to be “Vidya” with the response, “sweet name”.

The video shared on January 3 has garnered over 2,000 views so far, as many made light of the situation. A Twitter user commented in Malayalam that they came there for a case matter, but the police evicted them.

Kerala Police is quite active on social media. They frequently post witty content. Recently, their Minnal Murali spoof had spread like wildfire on social media.

Elephant videos usually wins hearts online. Earlier in December last year, a herd of elephants reunited with their caretaker in a heartwarming video.