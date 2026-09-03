Who is Elena Mishra, 4-year-old Odisha girl who made chess history?

Elena earned the rating after competing in the Odisha State Blitz FIDE Rating Open Chess Championship 2026 held last month at Mother’s Public School in Bhubaneswar.

India’s growing stature in chess has been underlined by the success of players such as five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and reigning world champion D Gukesh, along with India’s historic double gold at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

Now, four-year-old Elena Mishra from Odisha has added another remarkable achievement to India’s chess story. She has become the youngest female player ever to feature on an official FIDE rating list, achieving the feat at just 4 years, 6 months and 16 days old.

The September FIDE rating list shows Elena with a Blitz rating of 1432. She is also currently the only female player born in 2022 or later to have an official FIDE rating in any time-control format.