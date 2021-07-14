‘Mission impossible’: Video of man caught while snipping illegal power line leaves netizens in splits

Many shared memes to sum up the man's situation.

Electricity theft is common in India but it rarely gets caught on camera. A video capturing hilarious moments of officials conducting a raid in Uttar Pradesh recently has netizens laughing out loud.

In the viral video, a young man was caught by an electricity department official while he was trying to snip a wire illegally connected to a power line on his balcony. As he crawled out to erase evidence while the department was conducting a raid, he failed to see an official was already on the adjacent terrace recording everything.

As the man sneaked slowly to snip the power cable with pliers in hand, the official made him aware of his presence. “Main toh yehi pe khada hoon bhaiya,” the personnel recording the clip is heard saying. The man’s disappointment and embarrassment in the clip after he was caught red-handed has now left netizens in splits.

मामला मुरादनगर का बताते हैं। इस घर में बिजली चोरी हो रही थी। चेकिंग टीम इस व्यक्ति को दरवाजा खोलने के लिए आवाज लगाई, परंतु दरवाजा नहीं खुला। बिजली चोरी संदेह होने पर लाइनमैन को बराबर वाले घर पर चढ़कर वीडियोग्राफी कर रहा था। फिर देखिए क्या हुआ!!@ankushtofficial pic.twitter.com/f7gLyhXyJK — sanjay tripathi 🇮🇳 (@sanjayjourno) July 13, 2021

According to local reports, the incident took place in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar area, where authorities raided after being tipped off about some power thefts in the locality.

As the video went viral, it left many in splits online and some even reacted to it sharing hilarious memes and GIFs. Many shared scenes from popular Hindi cinema to imagine what happened next trying to guess what the man must have said: “Galti se mistake ho gaya”.

James bond wali feeling aa gai bhai. — Savianor😎 (@Savitr_01) July 13, 2021

In my brain tune playing ‘ directed by Robert B weide ‘ 😂 — pradeep(ପ୍ରଦୀପ) 🪔 (@pii_ke_pee) July 14, 2021

Tom n jerry! 😀 — shipra bhargava (@bhargavashipra) July 13, 2021

No this is Hit Wicket…. Call for third umpire decision 😂😂🙏🙏🧐🧐 — Sanjay Kush – संजय कुश – سنجے کش 🇮🇳 (@sanjay_kush) July 14, 2021

Aisey crawling toh nda /ota pass out cadets bhi nahi kr patey

👍😁 — Sagar 🕉 (@Indiansagar03) July 13, 2021

Caught and Bowled 😂 https://t.co/KD8UMjZtcR — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) July 13, 2021

Award this man. Eligible for next Anurag Kashyap movie. 😂 https://t.co/BLfJ6Z2Bhu — Afsar (@TheAngrezJailer) July 14, 2021