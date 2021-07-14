scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Must Read

‘Mission impossible’: Video of man caught while snipping illegal power line leaves netizens in splits

Netizens couldn't miss the man's reaction being caught red-handed and it has started a laughing riot online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 14, 2021 3:54:24 pm
power theft, ghaziabad power theft raid, man caught red handed electricity theft, muradnagar power line thief video, viral video, funny video, indian expressMany shared memes to sum up the man's situation.

Electricity theft is common in India but it rarely gets caught on camera. A video capturing hilarious moments of officials conducting a raid in Uttar Pradesh recently has netizens laughing out loud.

In the viral video, a young man was caught by an electricity department official while he was trying to snip a wire illegally connected to a power line on his balcony. As he crawled out to erase evidence while the department was conducting a raid, he failed to see an official was already on the adjacent terrace recording everything.

As the man sneaked slowly to snip the power cable with pliers in hand, the official made him aware of his presence. “Main toh yehi pe khada hoon bhaiya,” the personnel recording the clip is heard saying. The man’s disappointment and embarrassment in the clip after he was caught red-handed has now left netizens in splits.

According to local reports, the incident took place in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar area, where authorities raided after being tipped off about some power thefts in the locality.

As the video went viral, it left many in splits online and some even reacted to it sharing hilarious memes and GIFs. Many shared scenes from popular Hindi cinema to imagine what happened next trying to guess what the man must have said: “Galti se mistake ho gaya”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement
X