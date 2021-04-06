scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Elections 2021: Andhra Pradesh police constable holds baby as mother casts vote, picture goes viral

The photograph, which has shared by the official Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh police, features the uniformed cop, deployed outside the voting booth, holding the one-month-old baby.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 9:25:15 pm
The picture of the cop has gone viral online with netizens praising him. (Source: Twitter)

As many stepped out to vote today, a picture of an Andhra Pradesh police constable holding a baby, as the mother went inside the voting booth has gone viral on social media.

The photograph, which has been shared by the official Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh police, features the uniformed cop, deployed outside the voting booth in Tamil Nadu, holding a one-month-old baby.

“AP Police’s humane face at Tamil Nadu Elections. Anantapur police constable deployed for Elections 2021 carried and lulled a 1-month-old crying baby until the mother’s return from the voting booth, winning the hearts of many,” read the caption of the post.

Read the full post here:

The picture of the cop has gone viral online with netizens praising him. “OMG!! So nice of him! Good job AP police!” read one of the many comments on the post.

Voting is being conducted in more than 750 constituencies across the four states and one union territory. The polling percentage recorded at 5 pm on Tuesday is as follows— Assam (78.94%), Kerala (69.95%), Tamil Nadu (63.47%), West Bengal (77.68%), and Puducherry (77.90%).

