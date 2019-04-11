Elections 2019: Groom reaches polling station to cast vote in wedding attire

Setting an example for the importance of voting, a groom went to cast his vote at a polling station in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh wearing his wedding attire on Thursday. Dressed in a suit and wearing a sehra, the man posed with the security guard at the polling booth and showed off his inked finger.

The picture of the groom was shared by news agency ANI, which soon went viral. “A bridegroom casts his vote at a polling station in Bijnor,” read the caption. People came out in huge number to vote for in the first phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to elect 91 parliamentarians in over a month-long polling exercise.

A bridegroom casts his vote at a polling station in Bijnor. #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/7gHghhTqLX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019

In western Uttar Pradesh, around 51 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm.

