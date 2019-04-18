Toggle Menu
Elections 2019: Newly married couple head straight to polling booth after weddinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/elections-2019-newly-married-couple-head-straight-to-vote-after-wedding-5682034/

Elections 2019: Newly married couple head straight to polling booth after wedding

After the completion of the first phase, the voting for phase- 2 of the Lok Sabha elections began today. Polling is being held in two seats in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

elections 2019, voting, married couple vote, Jammu & Kashmir voting, voter turnout, kashmir voting, elections phases, phase voting, polling booth, viral, indian express, indian express news
he post, which soon went viral, shows the couple standing outside the polling station and posing.

Days after a picture of a groom, who had come to vote wearing his wedding attire, was photographed outside a polling station in Bijnor, pictures of a new married couple arriving at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes have gone viral on social media. The pictures of the bride and groom were shared by ANI along with details of the polling station.

The post, which soon went viral, shows the couple standing outside the polling station and posing for pictures. The couple told the news agency that development would be the key issue for them.

After the picture went viral, it did not take long for netizens to express their opinion about the same. While many praised the couple, others were quick to criticise them.

After the completion of the first phase, the voting for phase- 2 of the Lok Sabha elections began today. Polling is being held in two seats in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry, 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Hero' cops save 21-day-old infant from choking, dramatic video goes viral
2 Video: Man seriously injured as he tries to stroke caged lion
3 'Winter is not coming': Norwegian police earn praise for 'arresting' Night King