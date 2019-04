‘Pet khali hai, yoga karaya ja raha hai’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s animated speech goes viral

While addressing an election rally in Ahmedabad, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making poor people do yoga with empty stomach. “Arrey Narendra Modi yeh rashtrabhakti hai tumhari ki pet khali hai aur yoga karaya ja raha hai, Baba Ramdev hi bana do sabko. Pet khali hai yoga karaya ja raha hai aur jeb khali hai khaata khulvaya ja raha hai,” Sidhi said while commenting on Modi’s patriotism.

The video, which went viral after it was shared by news agency ANI, shows an enthusiastic Sidhu delivering his speech while attempting to mimic Yoga poses to drive home a point. However, the clip has left many amused.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Arrey Narendra Modi yeh rashtrabhakti hai tumhari ki pet khali hai aur yoga karaya ja raha hai, Baba Ramdev hi bana do sabko. Pet khali hai yoga karaya ja raha hai aur jeb khali hai khaata khulvaya ja raha hai. pic.twitter.com/RoIdbamkwN — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, the Punjab minister had slammed the BJP government and claimed that they were running a divisive campaign. He then had appealed to Muslim voters to stay united and not split their vote, after which an FIR was filed by the district authorities in Katihar against him.