Election Results 2019: Amul cartoon praises Narendra Modi’s ‘kamaal ka performance’

Led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power Thursday for a second straight term with a record tally crossing 300 seats. The Modi-led BJP won in a landslide victory as its vote share surged from 17 to 22 crore.

Advertising

As wishes poured in from all across the globe, supporters celebrated in the real and the virtual world. Amul also joined in to congratulate the prime minister on his amazing victory. With the tagline, “Kamaal ka performance”, the dairy brand lauded Modi who created history by becoming the first non-Congress Prime Minister with a majority government to get re-elected with a stronger majority. Indira Gandhi was the last prime minister to pull off this feat in 1971.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone’s tweet gets praise as her name trends in the middle of election results

The cartoon shows an elated Modi wearing his signature attire and holding a buttered toast in one hand while flashing a victory sign with the other.

ALSO READ | Smriti Irani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and a meme fest follows

Advertising

People on social media were quick to start sharing the cartoon on their timelines.

You can always bank upon Amul to bring you the best for each event appropriate and non- controversial.👏👏👏 — S Ramasubramanian (@Srsmanian72) May 24, 2019

Appropriate homonyms for the occasion … https://t.co/NPXFu1mfNB — Sangham_ctc (@CtcSangham) May 23, 2019

Trust these guys to come up with great captions.. https://t.co/TGahm32R5x — wv raman (@wvraman) May 23, 2019

Amul can’t be far behind with this beautiful creation of the #BJP victory! #BJPWinning https://t.co/cJvFPSK2iQ — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) May 23, 2019

Amul does best when Humour matters …

Again Amul did it with humility… You are true nation builder. — RAJU MANDAL (@rajuagn) May 23, 2019

It’s not official until Amul has a say in it 😎 https://t.co/j5Kx9jxzx9 — Pallavi Kamat 🌸🎶 (@Pallavisms) May 23, 2019

Calling it a victory of democracy, Modi said: “I will not do anything with ill intention or bad desire. I may make mistakes. I will not do anything for myself but I assure you, every moment of my life and every cell in my body will work non-stop to ensure that the country keeps moving forward.”