Election results 2019: Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from little fan after victory

With a lead of over 50,000 votes in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency over NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is all set to win the seat. As wishes and congratulatory messages poured in for the sitting Congress MP, he was touched by a handwritten note from one of his youngest fans.

Advertising

As Tharoor and his supporters gathered at Kerala state unit headquarters, a young girl too arrived with a handmade card to congratulate him. Little Afreen, a seven-year-old student of class II, handed out a letter personal to him that was adorned with a small picture cut-out of Tharoor. In her note, the little girl wrote, “Good job Shashi Tharoor. You are very nice.”

ALSO READ | Smriti Irani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and a meme fest follows

Sharing a photo of the note and a selfie with his little admirer on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, “Proud to represent her & the many voteless kids whose future requires good governance & effective representation!”

One of the first congratulatory messages I received came from 7 yr old Afreen who reached KPCC HQ w/this touching note. The second grader handed it to me personally. Proud to represent her & the many voteless kids whose future requires good governance & effective representation! pic.twitter.com/FB8lMJOLBJ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 23, 2019

The letter garnered a lot of attention online, and many said the gesture by the little girl was adorable.

How beautiful it is https://t.co/JJH0XDQWR4 — Ayaan | अयान | ਅਯਾਨ | ایان 🇮🇳 (@ShaafiAyaan) May 23, 2019

Ah! This is really cute. 💌 Congratulations. ✌️ — shraddha pawar 🌐 (@shraddha_pawar5) May 23, 2019

This is so cute! Thank you for winning.❤ — Your Judy. (@livi_rovino) May 23, 2019

Congrats sir. Well-deserved! Hoping for many more progressive speeches from you in the parliament. — Fahad K Valiyamannil (@fahadkv) May 23, 2019

Congratulations Sir! Hats off to your resilience. Hat trick of wins is no mean achievement. — PhenoMenon (@vijaymenon79) May 23, 2019

“As my lead nears 50,000 with 72 per cent counted, I feel like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost! It’s a bittersweet emotion I will take some time to reflect on,” Tharoor tweeted.