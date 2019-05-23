Toggle Menu
Election results 2019: Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from little fan after victory

Sharing a photo of the note and a selfie with the little admirer on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "Proud to represent her & the many voteless kids whose future requires good governance & effective representation!"

Seven-year-old Afreen’s letter is melting hearts online.

With a lead of over 50,000 votes in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency over NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is all set to win the seat. As wishes and congratulatory messages poured in for the sitting Congress MP, he was touched by a handwritten note from one of his youngest fans.

As Tharoor and his supporters gathered at Kerala state unit headquarters, a young girl too arrived with a handmade card to congratulate him. Little Afreen, a seven-year-old student of class II, handed out a letter personal to him that was adorned with a small picture cut-out of Tharoor. In her note, the little girl wrote, “Good job Shashi Tharoor. You are very nice.”

The letter garnered a lot of attention online, and many said the gesture by the little girl was adorable.

 

“As my lead nears 50,000 with 72 per cent counted, I feel like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost! It’s a bittersweet emotion I will take some time to reflect on,” Tharoor tweeted.

