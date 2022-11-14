‘Democracy in Action’: Election officials trek in deep snow to reach remote Himachal polling station

India is known as the world’s largest democracy with its wide network of polling stations and millions of voters. To aid a fair and free polling process, many workers are assigned to election duty and they have to travel to remote corners of the country to set up voting booths.

A video documenting the dedication and hard work of the polling officers is going viral across social media. The video, shot during the recently-concluded Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, shows a group of government employees trekking in deep snow to reach the Chasak Batori polling station in Chamba district’s Bharmaur Assembly constituency.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, shared a GIF video taken from their trek. “Election officials trekking 15 Km in the snow to get to a polling station in Himachal at 12k ft Images like this do much better than words in demonstrating our Democracy in Action!” he wrote.

Election officials trekking 15 Km in snow to get to a polling station in Himachal at 12k ft Images like this do much better than words in demonstrating our Democracy in Action! pic.twitter.com/bjq0mb0iWR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2022

Just wondering if this is actually praise worthy or an eye opener. If as an outcome of the election the so called politicians / leadership can roam around in chartered flights and Government cost, why can’t we provide basic amenities / authority to folks conducting the election? — Satya Sai Behera (@SatyaSaiBehera1) November 13, 2022

But polticians don’t value such hard work and efforts after winning the election. — Ashok Shasmal (@AshokShasmal) November 13, 2022

Wonder why helicopters can’t be provided to them whihc r used for film shoots and by politicians etc. — Dr Sanjay Sinvhal (@sinvhal) November 13, 2022

Good to see democracy here . Helicopter and other latest transport method should be provided to them.. we grown up.. painful to see them secondly — Sivanandam (@SivanandamArni) November 13, 2022

Kudos @DCChamba Polling parties returning back from Chasak Batori polling station in Bharmaur Assembly Constituency in Pangi area of Chamba district. They walked around 15km in snow for 6 hours#HimachalPradeshElections

Jai Ho 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nlhUb6SpGM — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) November 13, 2022

They are real heroes a

And you are great by shareing there video.

Nice sir 👍 . — Devvrat (@devvrat4bharat) November 13, 2022

Mahindra’s tweet soon gathered over 10,000 likes. Appreciating the hard work of the polling officers, a Twitter user wrote, “An inspiration! We must have to preserve our democracy at any cost .This is an excellent example of the deep rooted democratic mindset of our people….”.

People also said those on election duty should be provided with better transportation facilities to fulfil their duties. A Twitter user wrote, “Just wondering if this is actually praise worthy or an eye opener. If as an outcome of the election the so called politicians / leadership can roam around in chartered flights and Government cost, why can’t we provide basic amenities / authority to folks conducting the election?”.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh concluded on November 12 and saw a voter turnout of 74 per cent.