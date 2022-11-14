scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

‘Democracy in Action’: Election officials trek in deep snow to reach remote Himachal polling station

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections concluded on November 12.

Anand Mahindra tweets, Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, Assembly elections Himachal Pradesh November 2022, Polling officers trek in snow Himachal Pradesh, Chasak Bhatori polling station Himachal Pradesh, remote polling booths, indian expressThe legislative assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh saw a voter turnout of 74 per cent.

India is known as the world’s largest democracy with its wide network of polling stations and millions of voters. To aid a fair and free polling process, many workers are assigned to election duty and they have to travel to remote corners of the country to set up voting booths.

A video documenting the dedication and hard work of the polling officers is going viral across social media. The video, shot during the recently-concluded Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, shows a group of government employees trekking in deep snow to reach the Chasak Batori polling station in Chamba district’s Bharmaur Assembly constituency.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, shared a GIF video taken from their trek. “Election officials trekking 15 Km in the snow to get to a polling station in Himachal at 12k ft Images like this do much better than words in demonstrating our Democracy in Action!” he wrote.

Mahindra’s tweet soon gathered over 10,000 likes. Appreciating the hard work of the polling officers, a Twitter user wrote, “An inspiration! We must have to preserve our democracy at any cost .This is an excellent example of the deep rooted democratic mindset of our people….”.

People also said those on election duty should be provided with better transportation facilities to fulfil their duties. A Twitter user wrote, “Just wondering if this is actually praise worthy or an eye opener. If as an outcome of the election the so called politicians / leadership can roam around in chartered flights and Government cost, why can’t we provide basic amenities / authority to folks conducting the election?”.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh concluded on November 12 and saw a voter turnout of 74 per cent.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 10:23:30 am
