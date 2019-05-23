Election 2019 Results Trending LIVE: Anticipation grips nation as counting starts

Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: We're keeping track of what's buzzing on social media as the election results trickle in from across the country.

People are in frenzy as counting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins.

Election 2019 LIVE Updates: After seven phases of polling stretched over a month, it’s time for the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We’re tracking the elections live and plenty of people across the country are trying to guess the final result even as they trickle in. And there are plenty of reactions from people, experts, candidates and political leaders on social media as the results come in.  We’re going to keep our finger on what’s buzzing across social media platforms through the day (and some part of the night) as the results come in.

Just a recap of what’s happened so far: polling began on April 11 and the last phase of the seven phases was conducted on May 19. Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats (polling has to be held again in Vellore). This year saw the highest turnout: 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore eligible voters. This is also the first time the results of electronic voting machines will be tallied with slips generated by paper trail machines in five polling stations in every constituency.

The results come ten days before the term of the current Lok Sabha expires. The question is whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get another term, or whether opposition leaders will be able to cobble together an alliance to form the government. Exit polls have largely predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will come to power.

You can track live updates of the overall election results here. You can also track our live blog on the northern states, southern states, eastern states and western states

 

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be declared on May 23. The first phase of elections covers the maximum number of states — 91 constituencies across 20 states. The second phase on April 18 will cover 97 constituencies across 13 states. The third phase is scheduled for April 23, covering 115 constituencies in 14 states, followed by 71 seats in nine states on April 29. In the fifth phase, 51 seats in seven states will vote on May 6. The sixth phase will take place in 59 seats in seven states on May 12 and the seventh in 59 seats across eight states on May 19.

The Lok Sabha election results will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to retain power at the Centre. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will try and revive fortunes of his party which was reduced to 44 seats in the 2014 General Elections.

In 2014, the BJP bagged a majority of its own by winning a staggering 282 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. The majority mark is 272. The Congress, on the contrary, fell to its lowest ebb as it was reduced to mere 44 seats. However, the recent victories in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh provided momentum to the Congress while infusing a sense of uncertainty in the ruling BJP.

