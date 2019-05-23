Election 2019 Results Trending LIVE: Anticipation grips nation as counting starts

Election 2019 LIVE Updates: After seven phases of polling stretched over a month, it’s time for the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We’re tracking the elections live and plenty of people across the country are trying to guess the final result even as they trickle in. And there are plenty of reactions from people, experts, candidates and political leaders on social media as the results come in. We’re going to keep our finger on what’s buzzing across social media platforms through the day (and some part of the night) as the results come in.

Just a recap of what’s happened so far: polling began on April 11 and the last phase of the seven phases was conducted on May 19. Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats (polling has to be held again in Vellore). This year saw the highest turnout: 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore eligible voters. This is also the first time the results of electronic voting machines will be tallied with slips generated by paper trail machines in five polling stations in every constituency.

The results come ten days before the term of the current Lok Sabha expires. The question is whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get another term, or whether opposition leaders will be able to cobble together an alliance to form the government. Exit polls have largely predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will come to power.

