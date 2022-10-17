Watch: Clad in ‘chattayum mundum’ and sunglasses, elderly women shake a leg to Malayalam hits

Age is no bar for doing what you love. With this in mind, a group of elderly women in Kerala’s Ernakulam took to the stage, slaying with their moves to peppy Malayalam beats. Clad in the traditional chattayum mundum, sunglasses and golden bangles, the senior citizens stole the show at a gender carnival organised by the Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) in Maradu recently.

Watch the video here:

The clip shared by Mathrubhumi on Instagram shows the women dancing to the song “Ellarum Chollanu” from the 1954 movie Neelakuyil. With a wide grin, the women are seen performing adorably. In fact, they hardly lose their vigour as the song switches to “Ollulleru”, a fast number from the 2021 film Ajagajantharam.

In the video, CDS chairperson Anila Santhosh is heard saying that the event was organised as part of efforts to promote equality. She adds that their programmes give elderly people an opportunity to step out as their children, often busy with work, find it difficult to spend time with them.

Anila further says that the women were happy when approached with the request to perform. There was hardly any hesitation and they did not even forget crucial matters related to the event, she said. As part of the activities of CDS, the women trained under the guidance of Kudumbashree volunteers and practised the dance for several days.

Time and again, old-timers have amazed netizens with their impressive performances. Recently, one such woman broke into an impromptu dance performance inside a moving bus in Tamil Nadu. She was seen grooving energetically to the popular MGR song “Naan maanthoppil nindrirunthen” as it played in the background.