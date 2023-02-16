scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Watch: This video of elderly women playing with a baby on a flight will melt your heart

The old women took on babysitting responsibilities after they saw the baby being fussy during the flight.

Old women taking care of baby on flight

Travelling with a toddler on a flight is no easy business. Flights make young children restless and babies often break into fits of crying throughout the journey. This experience not only makes the trip unpleasant for other passengers but also ends up wearing out the baby’s parents or caretakers.

A mother was facing the same issue with a fussy baby on a flight when three elderly women came to her rescue. The women offered to babysit the toddler and interestingly when they took the baby, she stopped crying and became calm. A video of one of these women gently playing with the baby is going viral.

This viral clip was first posted online by TikTok user @isabellalalonde. On February 12, Majically News, a popular Instagram account, reshared this video. Soon, it got over 1.9 lakh likes.

In the comments, many people shared their own experiences as strangers came to their aid when their kids were being difficult to manage. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “I had a college student entertain my toddler twins on a flight. She’ll never know just exactly what she did for me! I’ll never forget her kindness.”

Another person commented, “I always wish to offer help to a mom on a flight but always get nervous and chicken out because not all moms are comfortable with strangers holding their babies especially due to germs, etc. But I would love to help some day if I could! .

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 16:39 IST
