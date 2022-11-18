Elderly woman’s cute banter with makeup artist melts hearts. Video goes viral

When people get ready for weddings or other functions, they hire a makeup artist so that the women can look their absolute best. A video of an elderly woman getting ready for a wedding or a function and her banter with the makeup artist is winning the hearts of netizens.

The video was shared by Jasmeen Kaur, a makeup artist based in Delhi, on November 5. It has received more than 1.7 million views, making it viral. The clip begins with the makeup artist asking the elderly woman what kind of makeup she wants. “Naniji makeup kaisa chahiye aap ko? (Granny, what kind of makeup do you want),” she asks. The elderly woman replied, “Kuch nahi chahiye mere ko, bas thoda sa, halka halka (I don’t want anything much, just a bit of light makeup).” She further added, “Mein toh vaise hi thik hu (I am pretty fine without it).”

After the makeup artist is done, the woman is heard saying, “Kajal to laga mere ko (Put some kohl on my eyes).” She then kissed the cheek of the makeup artist and gave her a hug. “Listen her reaction after the makeup,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“So cute, I will also go to my grandson’s wedding like this,” commented a user. “Awwww kajal to laga hahah amazing,” said another. “Wowww she s so pretty n cute,” posted a third. “This is so adorable,” said yet another.