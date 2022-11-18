scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Elderly woman’s cute banter with makeup artist melts hearts. Video goes viral

The video was posted by makeup artist Jasmeen Kaur and it has amassed more than 1.7 million views.

Elderly woman's cute banter with make-up artist, naniji, Instagram, makeup, wedding, function, funny, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe video was posted by makeup artist Jasmeen Kaur.

When people get ready for weddings or other functions, they hire a makeup artist so that the women can look their absolute best. A video of an elderly woman getting ready for a wedding or a function and her banter with the makeup artist is winning the hearts of netizens.

The video was shared by Jasmeen Kaur, a makeup artist based in Delhi, on November 5. It has received more than 1.7 million views, making it viral. The clip begins with the makeup artist asking the elderly woman what kind of makeup she wants. “Naniji makeup kaisa chahiye aap ko? (Granny, what kind of makeup do you want),” she asks. The elderly woman replied, “Kuch nahi chahiye mere ko, bas thoda sa, halka halka (I don’t want anything much, just a bit of light makeup).” She further added, “Mein toh vaise hi thik hu (I am pretty fine without it).”

Also Read |Watch: Delhi makeup artist’s amazing transformation to Kajol and SRK goes viral

After the makeup artist is done, the woman is heard saying, “Kajal to laga mere ko (Put some kohl on my eyes).” She then kissed the cheek of the makeup artist and gave her a hug. “Listen her reaction after the makeup,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“So cute, I will also go to my grandson’s wedding like this,” commented a user. “Awwww kajal to laga hahah amazing,” said another. “Wowww she s so pretty n cute,” posted a third. “This is so adorable,” said yet another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 03:30:21 pm
Next Story

Sachin Tendulkar savours lassi, says when in Jaipur, enjoy breakfast like Jaipurians. Watch video

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement