Live India vs Bangladesh Highlights: India beat Bangladesh to reach semifinals
‘Star of the day’: Elderly woman supporting India in #INDvBAN match wins the Internet

Dressed in a traditional saree, along with a woollen sweater and a shawl, the elderly woman proved, age is just a number when it came to rooting for your favourite team.

As Team India took on Bangladesh on Tuesday at the ICC World Cup 2019, it was not just the performance of the players that got everyone talking online. While Indian opener Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who won hearts on the Internet. Cheering for the desi men on the stands was an excited elderly woman, who stole the show online with her celebrations.

Dressed in a traditional saree, along with a woollen sweater and a shawl — the elderly woman proved, age is just a number when it came to rooting for your favourite team. With Indian flags painted on her cheeks and cheering with a plastic trumpet at Edgbaston — she garnered all the attention from camera crews and become an instant star across social media platforms.

As her exuberant celebrations and cheerleading gestures touched a chord with Indians all across the globe, the woman was later identified by the commentators as 87-year-old Charulata Patel.

“I have been watching cricket for the last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live,” she later said news agency ANI.

Later, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma met Patel at the stadium.

She became a social media sensation instantly and from cricketers to actors, here’s how everyone was thrilled to see her at the stadium.

