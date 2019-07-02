‘Star of the day’: Elderly woman supporting India in #INDvBAN match wins the Internet

As Team India took on Bangladesh on Tuesday at the ICC World Cup 2019, it was not just the performance of the players that got everyone talking online. While Indian opener Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who won hearts on the Internet. Cheering for the desi men on the stands was an excited elderly woman, who stole the show online with her celebrations.

Advertising

Dressed in a traditional saree, along with a woollen sweater and a shawl — the elderly woman proved, age is just a number when it came to rooting for your favourite team. With Indian flags painted on her cheeks and cheering with a plastic trumpet at Edgbaston — she garnered all the attention from camera crews and become an instant star across social media platforms.

ALSO READ | IND v BAN: Disappointed Indian fans troll MS Dhoni with memes for poor performance

As her exuberant celebrations and cheerleading gestures touched a chord with Indians all across the globe, the woman was later identified by the commentators as 87-year-old Charulata Patel.

“I have been watching cricket for the last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live,” she later said news agency ANI.

Later, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma met Patel at the stadium.

She became a social media sensation instantly and from cricketers to actors, here’s how everyone was thrilled to see her at the stadium.

We should work all our lives to have a spirit like hers.

Nobody will ask how much you have in your bank when you are 87.

But if you have this???? You’re LOADED!!!!#IndVBan #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/ekjqTAvGaR — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 2, 2019

Well done camera man you have captured the amazing spirit this videos shows that age is just a number and She proves it with her enthusiasm😍#INDvBAN #hitman pic.twitter.com/2FhCXFQydk — SHUBHAM PRAJAPATI (@Shubham_RSS_BJP) July 2, 2019

I don’t know about the Man of the Match, but we have an undisputed winner of the Fan of the Match 🙌💖 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DSqQZkn3bS — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 2, 2019

Highlight of the day and best fan in the 2019 Cricket World Cup… #CricketGranny #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/fvMU6np1F8 — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) July 2, 2019

Who’s the star of today #IndvBan match? Not @ImRo45, not @imVkohli but this young lady. How’s the josh? What an inspiration !! pic.twitter.com/Ay9wT9uyv5 — Ishan Sankhe (@IshanSankhe) July 2, 2019

She is the reply for Sachin, Sehwag and Laxman’s hamare zamane ki stories. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/M9AJPwOpav — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 2, 2019

#INDvBAN Age is just a number. Enjoy it how you want. The pic of the world cup so far! And she’s definitely Indian 👍😍✌ #CWC2019 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/2lKQNTkH47 — Suhas (@CricSuhas) July 2, 2019

Cricket is a madness in India , from the moment you are born to as long as you live and breathe. pic.twitter.com/wC6UpozNkA — Vinay (@semperfiutd) July 2, 2019

Aunty cool! The best moment of the match. And it’s really ok to have that inverted flag on the cheek. The energy (coupled with lung power) is infectious. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Hw4DQ7P5bN — kasturi barua (@kasturi321) July 2, 2019

Age is no limit 😎 WOW.. @BrianLara calls her pictures as his best pick from this #CWC19.. Superb to see this veteran fan enjoying the #INDvBAN match.. pic.twitter.com/F72HoiqF63 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 2, 2019

#INDvBAN

Looking at these pictures of this beautiful woman, I can think of only one song….

“Dil toh bacchha hai ji…..” pic.twitter.com/NcM2rCHggE — Dhanesh Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@DAgarwal76) July 2, 2019