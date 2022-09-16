Elderly woman rides a moped as her husband sits behind. Viral video wins hearts

It is heart-warming to see the love and bond between elderly couples. Usually, one associates a biker couple to be young and going va-va-vroom on a motorbike. One also imagines the man to be riding the bike and the woman sitting pillion. However, a video posted on Instagram that is going viral breaks all such stereotypes.

Posted by Susmita Dora, an aspiring photographer, on her Instagram account, the video shows an elderly couple on a moped driving on a rural road. What makes the video unique is that the man is seen sitting behind while the woman is riding the moped. Both of them are dressed in traditional attire with the man wearing a white shirt and dhoti while the woman is dressed in a saree.

“Usually when we see a biker couple, it is always the guy riding the bike. Have u ever seen anything like this for their age?” says a text insert on the video. While the location of the video is not confirmed, the number on the two-wheeler from Tamil Nadu. “Couple Goals,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted on September 3, the video has received a whopping 3.7 million views so far. Netizens loved the video and posted fire and heart emojis in the comments. Many people also said that this was common in south India.

“She has her own swag, n that’s so cool,” commented an Instagram user. “In south its normal,” said another. A third posted, “Very true! In Tamilnadu it’s very common!”

“This is so lovely to see..Why women always on back. Its really adorable,” said another person. “Even my hubby doesnt knw driving i ride the bike,” shared another netizen.