Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral

The viral video shows a scooter rider trying to dodge traffic by driving onto a footpath meant for walkers. Instead of stepping aside, the woman firmly positions herself in his way.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 04:42 PM IST
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpathIn the video, even when the rider attempts to edge through a small gap, the woman blocks him again
In a moment that’s winning hearts online, an elderly woman from Kozhikode in Kerala has gone viral for doing something many only complain about but rarely act on, standing up for pedestrian rights.

The now widely shared video shows a scooter rider trying to dodge traffic by driving onto a footpath meant for walkers. Instead of stepping aside, the woman wearing a mundu and veshti calmly but firmly positions herself in his way. She refuses to let him pass, making it clear that the footpath is not an extension of the road.

Even when the rider attempts to edge through a small gap, she blocks him again. At one point, she pulls out her phone, possibly to record the violation or note down the vehicle’s details. Her message is simple: rules apply to everyone.

After a brief standoff, the rider finally gives up and steers back onto the main road, rejoining traffic where he belongs. The clip ends on a triumphant note, with the woman flashing a thumbs-up and smiling, a small gesture that says a lot.

Watch the video:

 

The internet has been quick to applaud her courage. Many users say the country needs more citizens like her who are willing to act instead of staying silent.

One user wrote, “People who used to mock Kerala’s literacy rate should understand why it matters. Education is not just about getting a job or starting a business. It teaches civic sense, responsibility, and the courage to question what is wrong.”

Another user commented, “This is what real civic responsibility looks like. An elderly citizen standing up for pedestrian rights sends a powerful message public spaces are meant to be respected, not misused. Road safety and civic discipline don’t depend on age or authority they depend on awareness and courage. Small acts like this strengthen society.”

Story continues below this ad

A third person added, “That is what an aware citizenry does. It begets a butterfly effect of goodness and knowledge unto others as well.”

A fourth individual commented, “If she can , what is stopping us ! All Indians must have a common purpose to put India at the highest category for civic sense and cleanliness!”

 

