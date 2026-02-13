Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral

In the video, even when the rider attempts to edge through a small gap, the woman blocks him again

In a moment that’s winning hearts online, an elderly woman from Kozhikode in Kerala has gone viral for doing something many only complain about but rarely act on, standing up for pedestrian rights.

The now widely shared video shows a scooter rider trying to dodge traffic by driving onto a footpath meant for walkers. Instead of stepping aside, the woman wearing a mundu and veshti calmly but firmly positions herself in his way. She refuses to let him pass, making it clear that the footpath is not an extension of the road.

Even when the rider attempts to edge through a small gap, she blocks him again. At one point, she pulls out her phone, possibly to record the violation or note down the vehicle’s details. Her message is simple: rules apply to everyone.