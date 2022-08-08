Elderly woman and son slip while boarding train, RPF staffer comes to rescue. Watch video

A female Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer’s prompt action saved the lives of an elderly woman and her son in West Bengal’s Bankura station. The Ministry of Railways tweeted the CCTV footage of the incident and appreciated the RPF staff.

The video clip shows the RPF staffer running on the platform while the train is moving. A woman is seen slipping from the train as she attempts to get inside. The RPF staffer swiftly rescues the woman and her son while others are seen running towards the spot in panic.

Watch the video here:

Service & Seva Bhav! The alertness & swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman & her son who slipped while boarding the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board or alight a moving train. pic.twitter.com/Dl0WoTBwvP — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 8, 2022

The ministry also added a word of caution while sharing the video. “Service & Seva Bhav! The alertness & swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman & her son who slipped while boarding the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board or alight a moving train,” read the tweet.

The clip has garnered more than 17,500 views on Twitter. Netizens appreciated the officer for rescuing the woman and her son.

At the same time, many users criticised the Railways over such incidents and called for solutions. “Hats off to the staff present there. @RailMinIndia how many more accidents need to happen ? why you don’t chose to find a way to close the door safely before you depart at platform,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Railway has so shortest time on mid stations that anyone can’t take a bottle of water। Funda time management। This is bad। In major station’s that should be atleast 10 minutes।”

A third user commented, “Indomitable courage, swift & prompt action saved life.”