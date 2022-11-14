scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Elderly Sikh man’s reaction to his wife dressed as a bride wins hearts online. Watch

The clip was shared on Instagram by a woman named Devika Sandhu and has received more than 2.7 million views.

Elderly Sikh man's reaction to his wife dressed as a bride, Sikh couple, viral video, woman dressed as a bride, wedding, love, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Devika Sandhu.

It is delightful to watch videos that showcase the eternal love between couples who have been together for decades. A video has gone viral online that shows an elderly man’s reaction to his wife dressed as a bride after many years. The man’s reaction as he sees his wife dressed as a bride won the hearts of netizens who wondered “if their generation will get to experience such pure love”.

The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Devika Sandhu six days ago. The clip shows the Sikh man standing in his kitchen when he sees his wife dressed as a bride sitting on a sofa. The elderly woman wore her wedding dupatta after many years. The man couldn’t stop clapping and applauding his wife as they are surrounded by their family members who are seen recording the moment on their mobile phones.

The couple’s children then seek their blessings. The man even goes over to his wife and adjusts her dupatta. “The way Baba fixes Bibi’s dupatta,” says the caption of the video.

A post shared by Devika Sandhu (@devikalalala)

The clip has received more than 2.7 million views since being posted and netizens absolutely loved the video.

“This is gold,” commented an Instagram user. “This video really made my whole day,” said another. “The pure joy on his face and his eyes gleaming with love,” wrote a third. “I don’t think our generation will ever experience this pure love,” posted a fourth. Another person said, “This is sooo cute nd beautiful.”

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 11:17:26 am
