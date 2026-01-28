Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral

A small, joyful moment from Lollapalooza India 2026 has struck a chord online, offering a gentle reminder that great music doesn’t care how old you are.

In a viral clip from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, two elderly men are seen soaking in Linkin Park’s live set with pure, unfiltered happiness. Shot and shared on Instagram by user Chirag Chauhan, the video captures the duo clapping, swaying to the rhythm amid the buzzing festival crowd. Their energy feels effortless, not attention-seeking, just genuinely in love with the music around them.

“Love seeing people in their 60s vibing at Lolla,” reads the caption. In one standout moment, one of the men throws both hands into the air, fully surrendering to the beat, as if nothing else in the world matters.