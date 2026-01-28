Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral

In a viral clip from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, two elderly men are seen soaking in Linkin Park’s live set with pure, unfiltered happiness.

Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin ParkViewers dubbed them the “coolest grandpas,” praising how they challenged age stereotypes at music festivals

A small, joyful moment from Lollapalooza India 2026 has struck a chord online, offering a gentle reminder that great music doesn’t care how old you are.

In a viral clip from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, two elderly men are seen soaking in Linkin Park’s live set with pure, unfiltered happiness. Shot and shared on Instagram by user Chirag Chauhan, the video captures the duo clapping, swaying to the rhythm amid the buzzing festival crowd. Their energy feels effortless, not attention-seeking, just genuinely in love with the music around them.

“Love seeing people in their 60s vibing at Lolla,” reads the caption. In one standout moment, one of the men throws both hands into the air, fully surrendering to the beat, as if nothing else in the world matters.

Watch the video:

 

As the video spread across social media, it quickly won hearts. Many viewers called the pair the “coolest grandpas on the internet”, while others appreciated how the clip broke the stereotype that music festivals are only for the young. Seeing older fans enjoying the moment alongside teenagers and kids added a rare, wholesome layer to the festival vibe.

An Instagram user commented, “Oh how much i love it when older people finally just go out and enjoy the things to the fullest.” Another wrote, “However hard I try i can never be this cool like grandpa.”

A third comment read, “They deserve it. They probably lived whole life for the family. They deserves to enjoy what they love.” Someone else commented, “And I was worried I was gonna be one of the oldest people there.”

The American rock band’s performance was one of the weekend’s biggest highlights at the music festival. With Emily Armstrong taking over as the band’s new lead vocalist, the group delivered a powerful, emotional set, bringing classics like Numb, In the End, and Faint roaring back to life, proving, once again, that their music continues to connect across generations.

 

