‘This is so pure’: Elderly man tries to garland wife instead of new two-wheeler. Watch her reaction

It is delightful to see elderly couples showing their love and happiness in public. In a video that will make you go ‘aww’, an elderly man, who bought a new moped, garlanded his wife instead of the vehicle. A video of the adorable couple posted on Twitter is going viral.

The video shows the elderly couple inside a showroom taking delivery of a new moped. The woman is seen posing for a photo next to the vehicle. The man is given flowers to garland the two-wheeler, a religious custom followed in India. However, instead of garlanding the vehicle, the man was about to garland his wife, who also bows her head at first, but then bursts out laughing.

The video was posted on October 12 and it has received more than 4.84 lakh views so far. “Cutest video on internet,” says the caption.

Netizens loved the video and praised their simplicity.

“Simplicity which is missing these days…God bless the couple,” commented a Twitter user. “This is so pure and genuine.. missing all this in the current generation,” said another. “He knows what’s more important and valuable,” wrote a third. “Their dream come true,” posted a fourth. “Very cute. Happiness is so contagious,” said a fifth.