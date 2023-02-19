scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Elderly man sings song for father who is more than 100 years old. Watch viral video

The heart-warming clip was shared on Twitter and it has melted the hearts of netizens.

The bond between a father and a son is one of the strongest and most enduring. Even if fathers usually don’t express their feelings, they communicate their love through gestures. In a heart-warming video going viral online, an elderly man is seen singing a song for his father, who is more than 100 years old.

The video was posted on Twitter by an account with the username @goodpersonSrini. It shows the father lying on a bed as his son talks to him and then hums a tune. He then sings a song for his father with other family members sitting around him. “Father is 100+, son is 75. Can the coming generation sustain such relationships,” the caption of the video says.

Watch the video below:

Posted on February 16, the video has amassed more than 2.51 lakh views.

A Twitter user (@rjagan49) commented on the video and said the two are his father and brother. He wrote that his father is 104 and his brother, who is singing in the clip, is 68.

“Thank you! They are my father, 104 (entered 105 on 19th Jan) and my brother, 68. (I am 74, entered 75 on 17th Jan),” he posted. “Father tapping his fingers to the tune in the end was very heartening to watch. Love and care from the loved ones can make all the problems in life look smaller,” a netizen said. “As a huge A M Rajah fan, I must say what a pleasure it was watching this video in a loop,” appreciated another. “Blessed father, having such a caring family, hats off to the family members,” said yet another.

