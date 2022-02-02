scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

‘Cricket stays till last breath’: Elderly man playing the game wins hearts online

Onlookers can be seen applauding the elderly man as he bats and runs between the wickets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 2, 2022 10:35:42 am
old man playing cricket, elderly man plays cricket, Andhra Pradesh, cricket, indian expressAn elderly man is seen playing cricket quite enthusiastically in the video

Age is no bar for sports and the joy it evokes is insurmountable. There is no dearth of content featuring people defying age limits and doing what makes them happy.

In one such video, an elderly man is seen playing cricket quite enthusiastically. Onlookers keep applauding him while he bats and runs. He even jumps at the crease out of excitement.

Watch the video here:

Local media identified him as an 80-year-old man. The video posted on Twitter handle Godman Chikna has gone viral. The 14-second clip has garnered over 4,000 views so far. “In India, Cricket stays till the last breath,” read the caption of the tweet.

Netizens were amazed to watch the video. “Nothing brings this collective joy as sports. India and Indians are lucky to have cricket,” commented a user.

Earlier, in October last year, a 97-year-old man, Leonid Stanislavskyi played tennis with the Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The video of the game melted hearts online.

Ukrainian player Stanislavskyi man holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest player in the world with an International Tennis Federation (ITF) license.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement