‘Cricket stays till last breath’: Elderly man playing the game wins hearts online

Age is no bar for sports and the joy it evokes is insurmountable. There is no dearth of content featuring people defying age limits and doing what makes them happy.

In one such video, an elderly man is seen playing cricket quite enthusiastically. Onlookers keep applauding him while he bats and runs. He even jumps at the crease out of excitement.

In India, Cricket stays till the last breath ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvKYOac1Ev — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 31, 2022

Local media identified him as an 80-year-old man. The video posted on Twitter handle Godman Chikna has gone viral. The 14-second clip has garnered over 4,000 views so far. “In India, Cricket stays till the last breath,” read the caption of the tweet.

Netizens were amazed to watch the video. “Nothing brings this collective joy as sports. India and Indians are lucky to have cricket,” commented a user.

The energy level 😱 — Noopur (@noopur__10) January 31, 2022

Nothing brings this collective joy as sports. India and Indians are lucky to have cricket. ❤️🙌 — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) January 31, 2022

Earlier, in October last year, a 97-year-old man, Leonid Stanislavskyi played tennis with the Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The video of the game melted hearts online.

Ukrainian player Stanislavskyi man holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest player in the world with an International Tennis Federation (ITF) license.