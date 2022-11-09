scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Elderly man grooves to ‘Arabic Kuthu’ around his wife, adorable expression of love wins the internet

Internet users cannot stop gushing over the man's uninhibited expression of love for his wife and her adorable reaction.

Arabic Kuthu, elderly man grooves to arabic kuthu, elderly man dances infront of wife, elderly couple funny video, indian expressSince being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 14.9 million views on Instagram.

An elderly man’s attempt to enchant his wife as he grooved to the Tamil peppy number Arabic Kuthu from Vijay’s Beast has taken the internet by storm. Internet users cannot stop gushing over the man’s uninhibited expression of love for his wife and her adorable reaction.

The clip shared by Instagram user Shruthi Vasudevan shows the man clad in lungi, her father, making his moves and approaching his wife sitting on a chair. As he gets behind her, she notices he is grooving to the rhythmic beats. The woman chuckles and beats him affectionately. Meanwhile, the man continues slaying the hook step of the song. A woman is heard laughing out loud while watching the man’s antics.

ALSO READ |Watch how this elderly couple fought and made up. Here’s the video

Vasudevan remarked her parents as “cuties” and wrote on Instagram, “Uploading on request It is always happiness around you, if you keep your inner child alive..These cuties(10s in their 70s): My Appa and Amma @anirudhofficial Thanks for this song.”

Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 14.9 million views on Instagram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

Adorable expressions of love among elderly couples often win hearts online. In October this year, an elderly man who bought a new moped, garlanded his wife instead of the vehicle and the video went viral on social media. While the woman posed for a photograph next to the vehicle, the man made his cheeky expression of love.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 12:47:52 pm
Next Story

Gujarat elections: AAP leaders Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathiya in fray

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement