Elderly man grooves to ‘Arabic Kuthu’ around his wife, adorable expression of love wins the internet

An elderly man’s attempt to enchant his wife as he grooved to the Tamil peppy number Arabic Kuthu from Vijay’s Beast has taken the internet by storm. Internet users cannot stop gushing over the man’s uninhibited expression of love for his wife and her adorable reaction.

The clip shared by Instagram user Shruthi Vasudevan shows the man clad in lungi, her father, making his moves and approaching his wife sitting on a chair. As he gets behind her, she notices he is grooving to the rhythmic beats. The woman chuckles and beats him affectionately. Meanwhile, the man continues slaying the hook step of the song. A woman is heard laughing out loud while watching the man’s antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruthi Vasudevan🧿 (@optimistic_chatterbox)

Vasudevan remarked her parents as “cuties” and wrote on Instagram, “Uploading on request It is always happiness around you, if you keep your inner child alive..These cuties(10s in their 70s): My Appa and Amma @anirudhofficial Thanks for this song.”

Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 14.9 million views on Instagram.

Adorable expressions of love among elderly couples often win hearts online. In October this year, an elderly man who bought a new moped, garlanded his wife instead of the vehicle and the video went viral on social media. While the woman posed for a photograph next to the vehicle, the man made his cheeky expression of love.