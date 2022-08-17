Elderly man gently combs wife’s hair in hospital. Netizens term it ‘true love’

Almost everyone wishes to find true love in their life and a forever loving partner. There are some couples who showcase such a bond that make you believe in love.

In a video that is winning hearts online, an elderly Indian man is seen brushing the hair of his ailing wife in a hospital and it is winning hearts online.

The video was posted on Instagram by the RVCJ Media page three days ago and it has received more than 2 million views so far. The video has been shot in a hospital. The clip shows an elderly man gently combing the hair of his wife who is sitting on a bed. “True Love,” says the caption of the video along with a heart emoticon.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Since being posted, it has received close to 3 lakh likes. The video tugged at the heartstrings of netizens who showered the couple with love and affection.

“This we all want,” commented an Instagram user. “Thats what real true love is,” wrote another. A third person said, “Not today’s generation.”

The video was originally shared by a woman named Pallavi Shere on her personal Instagram account on August 2 and it has received more than 4.25 lakh views.