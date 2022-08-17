Elderly man gently combs wife’s hair in hospital. Netizens term it ‘true love’

August 17, 2022 12:52:39 pm
Almost everyone wishes to find true love in their life and a forever loving partner. There are some couples who showcase such a bond that make you believe in love.
In a video that is winning hearts online, an elderly Indian man is seen brushing the hair of his ailing wife in a hospital and it is winning hearts online.
The video was posted on Instagram by the RVCJ Media page three days ago and it has received more than 2 million views so far. The video has been shot in a hospital. The clip shows an elderly man gently combing the hair of his wife who is sitting on a bed. “True Love,” says the caption of the video along with a heart emoticon.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Since being posted, it has received close to 3 lakh likes. The video tugged at the heartstrings of netizens who showered the couple with love and affection.
“This we all want,” commented an Instagram user. “Thats what real true love is,” wrote another. A third person said, “Not today’s generation.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The video was originally shared by a woman named Pallavi Shere on her personal Instagram account on August 2 and it has received more than 4.25 lakh views.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Victims of ‘loud’ nightclubs: A newborn, a Class 9 student, a man with heart condition
WhatsApp for Windows app out of beta, no longer requires users to connect phone
Mohnish Bahl didn’t know about Rajinikanth’s star status, reveals hilarious early reaction to HAHK: ‘Punjabi shaadi ka video hai’
Amid break-up rumours with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani puts up a cryptic post
Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school’s I-Day event
Kajal Aggarwal rings in husband Gautam Kitchlu’s birthday with son Neil, calls him ‘best papa in the whole world’
Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside temple at Jalsa’s entrance, offers prayers at 4 am
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case
Ghaziabad: Woman given spiked drink, gang raped after birthday party
Virat Kohli on the need to prioritise mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I’ve felt alone’
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
AIADMK conflict: Madras HC orders status-quo over July 11 General Council meet