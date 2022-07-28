Watch: Man and granddaughter groove to trending ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ song at wedding

The song “Devadoothar Paadi” from the upcoming Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu has struck a chord among movie lovers. Actor Kunchako Boban’s freestyle dancing has appealed to many. As the song trends on social media, a video of a man grooving to it at a wedding reception is viral, and netizens are loving it.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the man is seen dancing to the song while the bride and groom pose for photographs behind him on the stage. A cameraperson is seen recording the event. Similar to Kunchako Boban in the song, the man grooves uninhibitedly and his granddaughter joins him. The duo steals the show with their impressive performance. Meanwhile, people who seem to be the couple’s relatives or acquaintances come to the stage to pose for photographs and are seen quite amused by the duo’s dance.

The clip shared by Instagram handle entekottayam has amassed more than 2,23,000 views and 25,900 likes since it was posted 13 hours ago. The short video was initially shared by Instagram user binu_kokkadan, a wedding photographer, and he mentioned that the grandfather and granddaughter were slaying the moves.

The song “Devadoothar Paadi” is the new rendition of the hit number from the 1985 movie Kathodu Kathoram. In the song, Boban grooves to the music with a carefree attitude during some communal celebration. Clad in a lungi and shirt and with greasy hair and a beard, Boban captured the hearts with his realistic performance. The new version of the song is also sung by K J Yesudas, who sang the original.