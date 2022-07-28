Watch: Man and granddaughter groove to trending ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ song at wedding

July 28, 2022 10:45:12 am
The song “Devadoothar Paadi” from the upcoming Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu has struck a chord among movie lovers. Actor Kunchako Boban’s freestyle dancing has appealed to many. As the song trends on social media, a video of a man grooving to it at a wedding reception is viral, and netizens are loving it.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
In the video, the man is seen dancing to the song while the bride and groom pose for photographs behind him on the stage. A cameraperson is seen recording the event. Similar to Kunchako Boban in the song, the man grooves uninhibitedly and his granddaughter joins him. The duo steals the show with their impressive performance. Meanwhile, people who seem to be the couple’s relatives or acquaintances come to the stage to pose for photographs and are seen quite amused by the duo’s dance.
The clip shared by Instagram handle entekottayam has amassed more than 2,23,000 views and 25,900 likes since it was posted 13 hours ago. The short video was initially shared by Instagram user binu_kokkadan, a wedding photographer, and he mentioned that the grandfather and granddaughter were slaying the moves.
Subscriber Only Stories
The song “Devadoothar Paadi” is the new rendition of the hit number from the 1985 movie Kathodu Kathoram. In the song, Boban grooves to the music with a carefree attitude during some communal celebration. Clad in a lungi and shirt and with greasy hair and a beard, Boban captured the hearts with his realistic performance. The new version of the song is also sung by K J Yesudas, who sang the original.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?Premium
Latest News
Technical difficulties with Karnataka’s one-stop UG admission portal surface
After poor NAS performance, Delhi education officials to adopt Govt schools to monitor learning levels and progress
Tamil Nadu Government to redevelop Guindy National Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore
Over Rs 4,700 crore liabilities of MGNREGA pending till July 21, Centre informs Parliament
Rupee rises 14 paise to 79.77 against US dollar in early trade
Gujarat: Surat twin towers to be the first to house offices of civic body, central & state govts
Chess Olympiad 2022 Live streaming: When and where to watch Chess events live online
Elizabeth Strout, Leila Mottley up for Booker fiction prize
World Hepatitis Day 2022: What you need to know about hepatitis C and digestive issues
Shakira rejects prosecutors’ offer, faces tax trial
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to go on floors in September?
Delhi: Five held for smuggling illegal knives from China, selling them online