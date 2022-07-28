scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Watch: Man and granddaughter groove to trending ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ song at wedding

Similar to Kunchako Boban in the song, the elderly man grooves uninhibitedly and his granddaughter joins him. The duo steals the show with their impressive performance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 10:45:12 am
Devadoothar Paadi song, Kunchako Boban dance, Nna Thaan Case Kodu movie, elderly man dancing, Kerala, indian expressThe short video was initially shared by Instagram user binu_kokkadan, a wedding photographer and he mentioned that the grandfather and granddaughter are slaying the moves.

The song “Devadoothar Paadi” from the upcoming Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu has struck a chord among movie lovers. Actor Kunchako Boban’s freestyle dancing has appealed to many. As the song trends on social media, a video of a man grooving to it at a wedding reception is viral, and netizens are loving it.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Binu Kokkadan (@binu_kokkadan)

In the video, the man is seen dancing to the song while the bride and groom pose for photographs behind him on the stage. A cameraperson is seen recording the event. Similar to Kunchako Boban in the song, the man grooves uninhibitedly and his granddaughter joins him. The duo steals the show with their impressive performance. Meanwhile, people who seem to be the couple’s relatives or acquaintances come to the stage to pose for photographs and are seen quite amused by the duo’s dance.

ALSO READ |Man wins the internet with his dance moves on the street. Watch video

The clip shared by Instagram handle entekottayam has amassed more than 2,23,000 views and 25,900 likes since it was posted 13 hours ago. The short video was initially shared by Instagram user binu_kokkadan, a wedding photographer, and he mentioned that the grandfather and granddaughter were slaying the moves.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

The song “Devadoothar Paadi” is the new rendition of the hit number from the 1985 movie Kathodu Kathoram. In the song, Boban grooves to the music with a carefree attitude during some communal celebration. Clad in a lungi and shirt and with greasy hair and a beard, Boban captured the hearts with his realistic performance. The new version of the song is also sung by K J Yesudas, who sang the original.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

4

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

5

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
CWG 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?
Express Explained

What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement