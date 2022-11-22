Elderly couple wins over internet with fabulous dance moves to ‘Aa Jaane Jaan’. Watch

If you are someone who believes in true love and the concept of soulmates, then you would love this video. The clip shows an elderly couple dancing cosily at a party and it is being loved by netizens. The couple is giving the internet ‘couple goals’ with their fabulous dance moves.

The video was posted on Instagram by a man named Robin Nakai. The clip shows the elderly couple dancing in each other’s arms unmindful of the people around them. The man is wearing a turban and the woman is in a saree as they sway rhythmically to the song Aa Jaane Jaan that was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. “A love story … in dance and music,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Nakai (@robinnakai)

Posted on November 5, the video has received more than 1.4 million views making it viral.

“How beautiful,” commented a user. Another said, “She is still as beautiful as ever.” A third posted, “They have aged like fine wine, made my day.”

“Oh! So beautiful! Loved watching again and again. This the Jodi made in heaven. God bless the graceful and lovely couple,” wrote a fourth. A fifth said, “Graceful as ever ! Beautiful!”

Aa Jaane Jaan was a part of the 1969 film Intaqam that starred Ashok Kumar, Sanjay Khan, and Sadhana.