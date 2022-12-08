Elderly couple tries to click a selfie in Kolkata metro and their bond is winning hearts. Watch

Videos that showcase the bond between elderly couples are loved by netizens. There is something about couples who have been married for decades that melts the hearts of people online. Like this video of an elderly couple that shows them trying to click a selfie on a metro train in Kolkata that is going viral.

The video was posted on Instagram by a photographer named Kalpak, who is based in Kolkata. The couple was seated on the corner seats of a metro train and the man was trying to take a selfie with his wife.

After a few failed attempts, the man’s wife assured him that they would get a good picture. Finally, before getting off the train, they stood up and clicked more photographs. “Wait for the good picture. Life just gets a little better with the right person , isn’t it?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐊𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐀𝐊 |ᴘʜᴏᴛᴏɢʀᴀᴘʜᴇʀ| KOᒪKᗩTᗩ (@_kalpak_photography_)

Posted on November 21, the clip has amassed more than 4.6 million views, making it viral.

“This just made my day,” commented a user. “This reel is perfect perfect perfect,” said another. “That’s a love story right there,” expressed a third. “Pov : You find happiness in small things,” another netizen wrote.

Last month, a video of an elderly couple dancing to the Lata Mangeshkar song ‘Aa Jaane Jaan’ had won over the internet. The clip showed the elderly couple dancing in each other’s arms unmindful of the people around them.