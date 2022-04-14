Watch how this elderly couple fought and made up. Here’s the video

Fights are common in relationships and what happened between an elderly couple has captured hearts online. The rift between the couple in Uttar Pradesh escalated and the police intervened to get them back. A clip showing the couple exchanging sweets and cracking jokes at the Katra Bazar police station in the Gonda district has been doing rounds on social media.

The clip shared by police officer Sachin Kaushik shows the smiling woman giving a laddu to the man. The police officer hands over another laddu to the man and asks him to give it to his wife. While feeding his wife, the man is heard saying in a lighter vein, “Don’t bite my hand.” The man’s joke left people around them to burst into laughter.

“Grandparents had a fight and their conflict reached the police station. Now see them resolve their fight. Beautiful video,” reads the caption of the tweet. Kaushik further said in the comments section, “Last list by dada is the climax ‘Hamaar Hathva na kaat jai’.”

The clip left netizens delighted and many pointed out that it made them happy amid negative events. Some users lauded the police officers for the couple’s reunion. “Hats off to the police. Though it’s hilarious, they did a good job of getting them together. Many police that I came across try to solve matters in starting stage itself to avoid escalation,” commented a user.

The Gonda Police also shared photographs of the couple and elaborated on the incident. As Shivnath, 75, and his wife Janka Devi were living separately due to conflicts, police officers summoned them to the station and after counselling, they promised to live together for the rest of their lives.