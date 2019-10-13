Toggle Menu
Elderly couple pandal-hopping during Durga Puja is melting hearts online

Both of them, dressed in their festive attires, were fitting right in with the fervour and enthusiastic people around them.

They were also spotted enjoying a selfie moment.

The highlight of every Durga Puja festival is without a doubt pandal hopping. Though the festival is officially over, social media platforms are still flooded with various pictures of Garba performances and extravagant pandals settings. Adding to the mix is a photo of an elderly couple happily pandal hopping.

The picture shared on Facebook shows the elderly couple holding hands and clicking a selfie.

Many people who came across the viral picture appreciated the couple for being young at heart and taking part in the festivities. Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

