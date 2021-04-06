‘Precious’: Married for 72 years, elderly couple shares the secret of ‘what makes it work’. Watch

In the age of online dating apps where relationships come with an expiry date, one elderly couple is giving #RelationshipGoals online after they have spent over 70 years together. Sharing the secret of a successful marriages of over seven decades, these grandparents from south Bengaluru have left all delighted online.

In a sweet video going viral, the man says he is 101 years old, while his wife is 90, and together they have been married for 72 years. Spilling the beans on ‘what makes it work’, the duo shared tips for younger generation looking for ways to strengthen their relationships.

From asking them to share at least one meal a day to holding hands, no matter what, the pair’s tips have left netizens swooning online. As the couple advised to “be the first one to say sorry”, they added that it’s the promise to remain together forever kept them united.

Shared on official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, the Reel video which has ‘Itni si hasi, itni si khushi’ from Barfi playing in the background, perfectly captures the mundane yet sweet glimpses of their everyday life. The video has garnered 10 million views.

In 2020, the page shared the couple’s story and their sweet relationship for the first time. Talking about how the wife had supported him through thick and thin, their story moved many online. He had underlined how he needs his wife’s advice even today for smallest of things, and talked how his children often teases him saying if his wife had approved it.

As they had renewed their vows after spending more than 70 years together, the elderly man was quoted saying, “Last year, on our 71st anniversary we renewed our vows because 2 kids, 4 grandkids & 2 great grandkids later, one lifetime is simply not enough to celebrate our love.”

The video got everyone talking online, with many sharing their best wishes for the couple, while others said their precious bond brought tears to their eyes.