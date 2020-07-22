Video of elderly couple dancing to ‘Ghaghra’ is a social media hit

In the video, the couple comes up with a near-perfect imitation of Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s dance routine. (Picture credit: Screengrab, Facebook/ Varisht Nagrik Kesari Club) In the video, the couple comes up with a near-perfect imitation of Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s dance routine. (Picture credit: Screengrab, Facebook/ Varisht Nagrik Kesari Club)

A video of an elderly couple dancing to the Bollywood hit “Ghaghra” is being widely shared on social media and they are receiving a lot of praise from across the world.

In the video, 76-year-old Ram Girdhar and 72-year-old Prerna can be seen dancing to the hit song from the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani.

The couple dressed in colour coordinated costumes come up with a near-perfect imitation of the routine by Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the film.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

The video, shared by Varisht Nagrik Kesari Club on their Facebook page received over 40,000 likes with more than three thousand people reacting to it.

