‘Elasticity at its best’: Tweeple go gaga over MS Dhoni’s 2.14 m stretch against Australia

If there are a few things that are almost synonymous with MS Dhoni, it’s his lightning reflexes behind the stumps and power-packed helicopter shots. And just when fans forgot about his gymnast-like flexibility, the former skipper stunned the crowd with a full split in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The ace wicket-keeper and batsman avoided getting stumped during the ongoing 2nd T20I at Chinnaswamy Stadium by stretching over two metres!

In the 11th over of the match, Dhoni stepped out the crease chasing a delivery from Adam Zampa but the ball went wide of the off stump. Dhoni was quick to get back in the crease before Handscomb took the bails off.

Although the umpires went for a review, the decision was in Dhoni’s favour. The 37-year-old wicket-keeper and batman scored a crucial 40 off 23 balls, but it was his remarkable athleticism at the crease that became the talking point after India’s innings. Sample some of these reactions:

Vintage Dhoni Things..

Only MS can do this 😍😎

Fitness Level of Mahi 💪

Plz Don’t Try At Home 😅 https://t.co/VRLwjdf8In — MAYANK PAL (@_mayur_24) February 28, 2019

Talk about being fit…. @msdhoni should feature in the next @TheIncredibles movie.. 💪👌🧚‍♂️🦸🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/fEU2s6AHl2 — New Zealand India Trade Alliance 🇳🇿🇮🇳 (@ItanzIndia) February 28, 2019

The mahi way of not getting stumped @msdhoni https://t.co/Ch3HYLIIxM — PA1 K S (@iPKS03007) February 27, 2019

Nobody stumps other batsmen better than Dhoni. Nobody saves himself from getting stumped better than Dhoni. #INDvAUS — Manya (@CSKian716) February 27, 2019

Elasticity at it’s best! #Dhoni has looooooooooooooooooong legs.

Look at the stretch! Not only the best & fastest pair of hands 👐. Everyone is shocked!#IndvAus #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Q3HieQfpNn — BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) February 27, 2019

This move should be name as Flexi D move https://t.co/Hi2U03aLc0 — Tazk (@Tazk16) February 28, 2019

Look at the flexibility, this is why we need Dhoni .

In Olympics representing india in gymnastics — Saurabh Singh (@saurabh30897) February 27, 2019

How’s the stretch???

Wide sir😂😂😂 — Naman Ojha (@Namanojhacr7) February 27, 2019

Dhoni pulled off the leg stretch against Zampa twice now. Amazing flexibility! #MSDhoni#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/a58cOou1dW — Vivek Thaker (@vivekthaker24) February 27, 2019

My gym trainer will point to Dhoni and say beta 'stretch like dhoni' #Dhoni #fanforlife — Jus-mean (@jazzing_it) February 27, 2019

However, Indians were disappointed when the Men in Blue lost the second T20 in a row. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten hundred (113 not out off 55 balls) and hit the winning runs in the last over of the second T20I to help Australia beat India by seven wickets in Bengaluru on Wednesday. With this win, the Kangaroos clinched the series 2-0. For India captain Virat Kohli, this was the first series loss as a skipper at home across all formats.