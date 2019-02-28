Toggle Menu
‘Elasticity at its best’: Tweeple go gaga over MS Dhoni’s 2.14 m stretch against Australia

The 37-year-old wicket-keeper and batman scored a crucial 40 off 23 balls, but it was his remarkable athleticism at the crease that became the talking point after India's innings.

Bend it like Beckham, Stretch it like Dhoni!

If there are a few things that are almost synonymous with MS Dhoni, it’s his lightning reflexes behind the stumps and power-packed helicopter shots. And just when fans forgot about his gymnast-like flexibility, the former skipper stunned the crowd with a full split in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The ace wicket-keeper and batsman avoided getting stumped during the ongoing 2nd T20I at Chinnaswamy Stadium by stretching over two metres!

In the 11th over of the match, Dhoni stepped out the crease chasing a delivery from Adam Zampa but the ball went wide of the off stump. Dhoni was quick to get back in the crease before Handscomb took the bails off.

Although the umpires went for a review, the decision was in Dhoni’s favour. The 37-year-old wicket-keeper and batman scored a crucial 40 off 23 balls, but it was his remarkable athleticism at the crease that became the talking point after India’s innings. Sample some of these reactions:

However, Indians were disappointed when the Men in Blue lost the second T20 in a row. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten hundred (113 not out off 55 balls) and hit the winning runs in the last over of the second T20I to help Australia beat India by seven wickets in Bengaluru on Wednesday. With this win, the Kangaroos clinched the series 2-0. For India captain Virat Kohli, this was the first series loss as a skipper at home across all formats.

