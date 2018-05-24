Ekta Kapoor’s answer on petrol hike leaves Twitterati thoroughly confused

Ekta Kapoor answered questions on petrol hike while promoting her film, Veere Di Wedding. Ekta Kapoor answered questions on petrol hike while promoting her film, Veere Di Wedding.

As fuel prices have been rising since the Karnataka election results were announced, citizens are voicing their opinion on social media platforms, slamming the government for failing to control the prices. Many celebraties have also come out againt the spiralling fuel prices. The latest to join the bandwagon is producer Ekta Kapoor. But her reaction to the issue ended up only confusing people rather badly.

When asked about the fuel hike, Kapoor said, “Even if petrol prices are at its highest, men will take women for drives & in today’s time, women will take men for drives. This isn’t the movie that you’re going to stop watching as at this time you need to spend less on driving & more in theatre.”

Even if petrol prices are at its highest, men will take women for drives & in today’s time, women will take men for drives. This isn’t the movie that you’re going to stop watching as at this time you need to spend less on driving & more in theatre: Ekta Kapoor on fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/kyhaowGHVN — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

Kapoor, who was recently trolled for blasting Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, did not escape the wrath of people on the Internet even this time. One social media user wrote, “But how will we reach the theatre? Are you providing free transport? I don’t have money for petrol and so can’t drive to the theatre to watch your movies.” “Future: Even if food prices are at its highest, men will give food to women & in today’s time, women will give food to men. This isn’t school fee that you’re going to stop as at this time you need to spend less on child education & more in food: Ekta Kapoor on food price hike,” said another.

Future:

Even if food prices are at its highest, men will give food to women & in today’s time, women will give food to men. This isn’t school fee that you’re going to stop as at this time you need to spend less on child education & more in food: Ekta Kapoor on food price hike — Mufflrman #RYP (@mufflrman) May 23, 2018

Got to wonder what she is smoking. pic.twitter.com/OpgP16qbHc — Rohit D Kriplani (@rdkriplani) May 23, 2018

But how will we reach the theatre? Are you providing is free transport? I dont have money for petrol and so cant drive to the theatre to watch your movies. 😢😢 — Mumbaichi Mulgi (@PallaviDeo5) May 23, 2018

I’m trying to make sense of that, but can’t! 😶 pic.twitter.com/PMIpJlITlf — Dhongi Monk™ (@DhongiMonk) May 22, 2018

Could you make sense of Kapoor’s statement? Tell us in the comments below.

