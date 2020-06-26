Ekta Kapoor shares a throwback video of Smriti Irani from Miss India 1998

The video shows Irani talking about passion for adventure sports and English literature. (Picture credit: Ekta Kapoor/ Instagram). The video shows Irani talking about passion for adventure sports and English literature. (Picture credit: Ekta Kapoor/ Instagram).

Television producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram Friday to share a throwback video of minister Smriti Irani from her days in the Miss India contest.

The video shows the current Minister of Textiles, who was a former television actress and model, introducing herself at the 1998 Miss India competition.

In the video, the then 21-year-old talks about her passion for adventure sports and English literature. She also talks about her interest in politics, and to know the people who govern her country.

Along with the clip, Kapoor appreciated Irani’s journey from being a household name through a television show to becoming a powerful politician. Kapoor and Irani have tagged each other in Instagram posts in the past as well.

“Humility and this attachment to her roots make her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend!” Kapoor wrote.

