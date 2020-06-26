scorecardresearch
Ekta Kapoor shares a throwback video of Smriti Irani from Miss India 1998

The video shows the current Minister of Textiles, who was a former television actress and model, introducing herself at the 1998 Miss India competition.

Published: June 26, 2020 7:38:49 pm
The video shows Irani talking about passion for adventure sports and English literature.

Television producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram Friday to share a throwback video of minister Smriti Irani from her days in the Miss India contest.

In the video, the then 21-year-old talks about her passion for adventure sports and English literature. She also talks about her interest in politics, and to know the people who govern her country.

Watch the clip here:

Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy…it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji…and we knew her smile would win hearts. Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn't worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend! @smritiiraniofficial

Along with the clip, Kapoor appreciated Irani’s journey from being a household name through a television show to becoming a powerful politician. Kapoor and Irani have tagged each other in Instagram posts in the past as well.

“Humility and this attachment to her roots make her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend!” Kapoor wrote.

